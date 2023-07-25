Cole Kramer entered the final day of the Junior Ambassador Classic at River’s Edge Golf Course trailing by four strokes. He left it with a first-place finish.

Kramer narrowly edged out Day 1 leader Rylan Perry, who shot a 76 on the first day at Lake Maloney Golf Club, to win the boys 16-19 age group by one shot.

“I didn’t play my best, but my short game was pretty good,” Kramer said. “I made some big putts. I just need to get drives in the fairway for the next tournament.”

Kramer shot a 79 on the day, and when paired with his 80 on the first day gave him a 159. Perry finished with an 84, putting his two-day total at 160.

“I made a lot of big putts to begin the day, and that’s good,” Kramer said. “It saved me on my bad drives.”

Reid Loop came in third with a two-day total of 164, followed by Kyce Shimmin in fourth with 170 and Elliot Longmore in fifth with 172.

Hailey Matthews, a rising senior at North Platte High School, took a big lead into the second day of the Junior Ambassador Classic after carding a 92 at Lake Maloney in the girls 13-18 age group. That was nine strokes better than second-place Stephanie Budke.

Matthews finished with the second lowest score of the day at Rivers’ Edge, carding a 96 to win the tournament with a combined score of 188. Ten strokes better than Allie Jones’ second-place finish.

“I played this tournament last year, and I got third last year, so I was trying to come back stronger than I was last year,” Matthews said. “Today was tough and it was hot both days.”

Bentli Whitson finished third with a 200, Amelia Wenburg placed fourth with a 201 and Budke came in fifth with a 216.

“I think playing so well the first day helped me have a little bit more slack on the second day, because I knew I was going to be more tired today than I was yesterday,” she said.

Matthews said she’s looking forward to being a leader on the North Platte golf team as she enters her last high school golf season.

“This year, it’s going to be a new experience for sure,” Matthews said.

Kramer will be attending North Platte Community College as part of the first-ever men’s golf team for the Knights.

“I’m just hoping to shoot around par, average in the 70s and make varsity and try to go from there,” he said.

Check back later for full results from the Junior Ambassador Classic.