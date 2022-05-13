Kurt Altig hopes to continue culture as North Platte interim football coach

There was an initial shock when North Platte football coach Todd Rice announced he had taken a coaching job in Garden Plain, Kansas, to be closer to family.

What was left was a void that needed to be filled quickly, as it was a little too late to advertise for a new football coach. That’s when Kurt Altig, as assistant on Rice’s teams for the last two seasons, decided to step in.

“It was a stressful couple of weeks right there, I won’t lie,” he said.

North Platte High School officially announced Altig as it’s interim head coach Monday through Twitter. Rice announced the hiring through his own Twitter on May 5.

“The great part about it is the culture we have here right now is a strong culture,” Altig said. “Several years ago, it wasn’t necessarily the case.”

North Platte is in a bit of a transition year athletically with Jimmie Rhodes taking over as activities director for Jordan Cudney, who is moving to Hershey next year. Altig said having familiar faces around the program should help with the transition.

“Change for lots of people is scary,” he said. “I kind of look at it this way, I was on the staff before, I can bring an ease to that change. I’ve been with the program, and a lot of our coaching staff has been with the program. We’ve been there. We can bring comfort that we’ve been here.

“Things aren’t going to change as much as we think,” Altig added. “There is a lot of change, but the core values as a team are going to stay pretty much the same and hopefully that comforts our players a little bit.”

Altig joined North Platte during the summer of 2020 from Broken Bow, where he had taught and coached since 2004. Altig graduated from North Platte in 1998 and went to the University of Nebraska at Kearney for his teaching degree.

After two years as an assistant coach under Rice, Altig is ready to take the helm for the 2022 season.

“We’re going to come out and play Bulldog football,” he said. “We’re going to be physical. We’re going to keep things the same, but we’re going to throw in some wrinkles.”

North Platte opens its season with a Week 0 matchup at Papillion-La Vista South. The Bulldogs play their first home game the following week against Grand Island. North Platte doesn’t play two consecutive home games until the final two weeks against Norfolk and Papillion-La Vista.

