Lathan Duda, Alec Langan, Cameron Zink win titles in Class B state wrestling tournament

Lathan Duda is a two-time state champion.
The Broken Bow senior (51-0) scored all three of his points in the second period, an escape at the beginning and a takedown near the end, and then held on for a 3-2 victory over Dexter Larsen (51-1) of Blair.
Duda nearly got a takedown with about 16 seconds left in the first period, but the referee ruled the two wrestlers out of bounds before the Indian wrestler gained control.
He then chose to go down in the second period and earned the quick escape to take a 1-0 lead. With 28 seconds left in the second period, he shot for Larsen’s right leg near the edge of the mat, gained control and hauled in both of the Blair grapplers legs without falling out of bounds.
Larsen scored a pair in the third period, but one last desparate shot was countered by Duda, who held on for the title.
He helped Broken Bow to a sixth-place finish as a team in a very competitive Class B race.
He also helped central Nebraska — the Telegraph coverage area — to a banner week, with wrestlers winning 12 titles over the course of two nights, in three classes. Two in Class A, eight in Class D and three more on Saturday in Class B.
At 152 pounds, Noah Talmadge let up for only a split second. But it was enough for Cameron Zink (50-3) of Ogallala to shoot in, grab Talmadge’s leg and flip him to the mat in sudden overtime to get the two points.
The two had circled for much of the match, Talmadge earning the first point on an escape in the second period after opting to go do down. In turn, Zink opted to go down in period three, and he quickly earned his escape.
With 15 seconds left in the third period, Zink flipped Talmadge, but the Ralston wrestler used the senior Indian’s own momentum to vault the two back to their feet, and the referee ruled neither ever gained control.
After circling for almost the entire sudden overtime period, Zink avoided a takedown when the referee ruled the pair out. Then, with 10 seconds remaining Talmadge let up for just a split second, and Zink darted in for leverage and the takedown.
Alec Langan (45-1) of McCook earned a sudden victory with a takedown late in the overtime period to beat Dylan Meyer (50-2) of Norris. Langan and Meyer traded escapes to reach the overtime period, circling for much of the match.
Langan finally got to Meyer’s legs in extra time, but the Norris wrestler nearly escaped to the edge of the mat. With just seconds remaining, Langan was able to haul Meyer back onto the mat and take control for the state title.
Pedro Carizales (31-4) of Ogallala finished second at 113. Carizales was pinned by Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen (34-1) in 2:44 in the final, after choosing to go down in an attempt for an escape point at the beginning of the second period. Carizales won a 3-2 decision earlier in the semifinals against Blaine Christo (28-2) of Ashland-Greenwood.
Christo defeated Lexington’s Daven Naylor (39-6) for third place.
Cyrus Wells (37-7) of Broken Bow finished third at 126, Dreu White of Cozad finished in fifth place at 132, Gage Stokey (47-6) of Ogallala finished fourth at 145, Connor Wells (42-13) of Broken Bow finished sixth at 145, Alex Anthony (39-5) of McCook finished fourth at 160, Kaleb Kohl (35-7) of Cozad finished sixth at 182 and Sawyer Bumgarner (44-4) of Broken Bow finished third at 285.
Class B team results
1, Gering, 116.5. 2, Beatrice, 112.5. 3, Aurora, 107. 4, Hastings, 90.5. 5, Bennington, 85.5. 6, Broken Bow, 81. 7, Waverly, 67.5. 8, Blair, 67. 9, Ralston, 64. 10, York, 63.5. 11, Ogallala, 60. 12, McCook, 57. 12, Pierce, 57. 14, Omaha Skutt, 56. 15, Sidney, 49. 16, Wahoo, 47. 17, Plattsmouth, 41. 18, Wayne, 38. 19, Columbus Lakeview, 35. 20, Scottsbluff, 34.5. 21, Norris, 31. 21, Seward, 31. 23, Nebraska City, 29.5. 24, Adams Central, 26. 25, West Point-Beemer, 20. 26, Ashland-Greenwood, 19. 26, Cozad, 19. 28, Lexington, 16. 28, South Sioux City, 16. 30, Crete, 15. 30, Platteview, 15. 32, Chadron, 14. 32, Minden, 14. 34, Alliance, 12. 34, Northwest, 12. 36, Omaha Concordia, 11. 37, Schuyler, 7. 38, Elkhorn, 3. 38, Elkhorn North, 3. 38, Mount Michael, 3. 41, Columbus Scotus, 2. 41, Falls City, 2. 43, Boys Town, 1. 43, Fairbury, 1. 45, Auburn, 0. 45, Gothenburg, 0. 45, Holdrege, 0. 45, Omaha Gross, 0.
Class B state medalists
106 — 1, Caden Svoboda, Aurora. 2, Ashton Dane, Gering. 3, Chance Houser, Sidney. 4, Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings. 5, Jesse Loges, Blair. 6, Garrett Schultz, Wayne.
113 — 1, Kael Lauridsen, Bennington. 2, Pedro Carizles, Ogallala. 3, Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood. 4, Daven Naylor, Lexington. 5, Jordan Shirley, Gering. 6, Cash Duncan, Seward.
120 — 1, Zachary Ourada, Omaha Skutt. 2, Braiden Kort, Adams Central. 3, Quinton Chavez, Gering. 4, Andon Stenger, Columbus Lakeview. 5, Austin Munier, Sidney. 6, Connor Ritonya, Bennington.
126 — 1, Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff. 2, Paul Ruff, Gering. 3, Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow. 4, Drew Cooper, Omaha Skutt. 5, Thomas Ivey, York. 6, Ashton Munsell, Wayne.
132 — 1, Drew Arnold, Beatrice. 2, Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo. 3, AJ Parrish, Bennington. 4, Reece Jaqua, Wayne. 5, Dreu White, Cozad. 6, Tyler Nagel, Gering.
138 — 1, Trevor Reinke, Beatrice. 2, Adam Kruse, Omaha Skutt. 3, Bryar Nadrchal, Platteview. 4, Cameron Schrad, Seward. 5, Nate Rocheleau, Gering. 6, Michael Mass, Ralston.
145 — 1, Trevor Kluck, Aurora. 2, Landon Weidner, Hastings. 3, Charlie Powers, Blair. 4, Gage Stokey, Ogallala. 5, Caden Corcoran, Ralston. 6, Connor Wells, Broken Bow.
152 — 1, Cameron Zink, Ogallala. 2, Noah Talmadge, Ralston. 3, Ashton Schweitzer, Pierce. 4, Jett Samuelson, Hastings. 5, Daniel Wellnitz, Chadron. 6, Cole Maschmann, Beatrice.
160 — 1, Kobe Lyons, York. 2, Josh Colgrove, Platsmouth. 3, Caleb Kriens, South Sioux City. 4, Alex Anthony, McCook. 5, Michael Kruntorad, Pierce. 6, Alex Banuelos, Minden.
170 — 1, Evan Canoyer, Waverly. 2, Torrance Keehn, Beatrice. 3, Jacob Awiszus, Gering. 4, Zander Schweitzer, Pierce. 5, Jackson Phelps, Hastings. 6, Cameron Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth.
182 — 1, Luke MacDonald, Bennington. 2, Mack Owens, Aurora. 3, Deegan Nelson, Beatrice. 4, Brady Robb, Sidney. 5, Cooper Hancock, Wahoo. 6, Kaleb Pohl, Cozad.
195 — 1, Lathan Duda, Broken Bow. 2, Dexter Larsen, Blair. 3, Brekyn Papineau, Aurora. 4, Chase Cotton, York. 5, Austen Smith, Columbus Lakeview. 6, Victor Isele, Northwest.
220 — 1, Alec Langan, McCook. 2, Dylan Meyer, Norris. 3, Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City. 4, Joe Rodriquez, West Point-Beemer. 5, Blake Davis, Hastings. 6, Martin Carrillo, Wayne.
285 — 1, Trevor Brown, Waverly. 2, David Hernandez, Ralston. 3, Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow. 4, Aaron Jividen, Aurora. 5, Jason Uden, Crete. 6, Neil Hartman, Omaha Concordia.
Class C team results
1, Central City, 135. 2, Aquinas Catholic, 127. 3, David City, 110. 4, O`Neill, 79. 5, Logan View, 71.5. 6, Ord, 66. 7, Milford, 65.5. 8, Amherst, 55. 9, Cross County/Osceola, 50.5. 10, Arlington, 47. 10, Boone Central, 47. 12, Centennial, 44. 12, Fillmore Central, 44. 14, Crofton-Bloomfield, 42.5. 15, St Paul, 42. 16, Ravenna, 41. 16, Valentine, 41. 18, Bishop Neumann, 40. 18, Raymond Central, 40. 20, Syracuse, 37. 21, Bridgeport, 34. 22, Fort Calhoun, 31. 23, Battle Creek, 30. 23, NE Christian, 30. 23, Wilber-Clatonia, 30. 26, Yutan, 29. 27, Conestoga, 28. 28, Norfolk Catholic, 27. 29, Sutton, 24. 30, Oakland-Craig, 21. 30, Tekamah-Herman, 21. 32, Mitchell, 20. 33, Tri County, 19. 34, Malcolm, 18. 35, Twin River, 17. 35, Wood River, 17. 37, Gibbon, 16. 38, Kearney Catholic, 15.5. 39, Archbishop Bergan, 13. 40, Gordon-Rushville, 9. 40, North Bend Central, 9. 42, BRLD, 8. 43, Loomis/Bertrand, 5. 44, Chase County, 4. 44, Lutheran High Northeast, 4. 46, Arcadia/Loup City, 3. 46, Hershey, 3. 46, Lincoln Lutheran, 3. 46, Palmyra, 3. 46, Quad County Northeast, 3. 46, S. Central NE Unified District #5, 3. 52, Ponca, 2. 53, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 1. 53, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, 1. 53, Lincoln Christian, 1.
Class C medalists
106 — 1, Drew Garfield, Central City. 2, Trenton Arlt, Oakland-Craig. 3, John Alden, O`Neill. 4, Pedro Hernandez, Wilber-Clatonia. 5, Robbie Fisher, Crofton-Bloomfield. 6, Travis Meyer, Fillmore Central.
113 — 1, Cole Kunz, Central City. 2, Jakob Kavan, Aquinas Catholic. 3, Cade Lierman, Bishop Neumann. 4, Jose Escandon, Gibbon. 5, Jacob McGee, Logan View. 6, Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun.
120 — 1, Kaleb Baker, St. Paul. 2, Dru Mueller, Logan View. 3, Gavin Dozler, Boone Central. 4, Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun. 5, Aaron Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann. 6, Tristan Burbach, Central City.
126 — 1, Chris Williams, Valentine. 2, Konner Schluckebier, Milford. 3, Zach Zitek, Aquinas Catholic. 4, Mitch Albrecht, Raymond Central. 5, Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central. 6, Keaghon Chini, Conestoga.
132 — 1, Ty Rainforth, O’Neill. 2, Quentyn Frank, Amherst. 3, Ryan Payne, Centennial. 4, Cameron Williams, Conestoga. 5, Logan Bryce, Raymond Central. 6, Eli Vondra, Milford.
138 — 1, Dyson Kunz, Central City. 2, Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas Catholic. 3, Logan Burt, Tekamah-Herman. 4, Dylan Ancheta, Wood River. 5, Damien Bell, Bridgeport. 6, Tommy Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia.
145 — 1, Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas Catholic. 2, Brady Thompson, O’Neill. 3, Hunter Gilmore, Arlington. 4, Hunter McNulty, Logan View. 5, Cal Janke, Archbishop Bergan. 6, Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville.
152 — 1, Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola. 2, Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City. 3, Christopher Feldner, Kearney Catholic. 4, Clayton Harris, David City. 5, Trevor Widener, Bridgeport. 6, Ethan Mullally, North Bend Central.
160 — 1, Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton. 2, Garret Kluthe, Ord. 3, Nolan Eller, Aquinas Catholic. 4, Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm. 5, Payton Reisbeck, Ravenna. 6, Steven Menke, Bridgeport.
170 — 1, Josh Miller, Arlington. 2, Tre Daro, David City. 3, Jaxson Jones, Twin River. 4, Ryan Gabriel, Ord. 5, Servando Gonzalez, O`Neill. 6, Josh Jessen, Yutan.
182 — 1, Dylan Vodicka, David City. 2, Kelen Meyer, Ord.3, Jesse Drahota, Ravenna. 4, Thomas Vance, Milford. 5, Caden Egr, Yutan. 6, Sawyer Kunc, Wilber-Clatonia.
195 — 1, Burton Brandt, Syracuse. 2, Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola. 3, Logan Booth, Logan View. 4, Riley Gallaway, Amherst. 5, Brandon Beeson, Tri County. 6, Taylor Weber, Boone Central.
220 — 1, Carl Mundt, NE Christian. 2, James Escamilla, David City. 3, Jared Janssen, Crofton-Bloomfield. 4, Nathan Coley, Mitchell. 5, Nathan Scheer, St Paul. 6, Drew Bogard, Amherst.
285 — 1, Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial. 2, Isaac Wilcox, Norfolk Catholic. 3, Dahlas Zlomke, Battle Creek. 4, Connor Asche, Fillmore Central. 5, Gunner Bailey, Central City. 6, Daven Whitley, BRLD.