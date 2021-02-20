Lathan Duda, Alec Langan, Cameron Zink win titles in Class B state wrestling tournament

Lathan Duda is a two-time state champion.

The Broken Bow senior (51-0) scored all three of his points in the second period, an escape at the beginning and a takedown near the end, and then held on for a 3-2 victory over Dexter Larsen (51-1) of Blair.

Duda nearly got a takedown with about 16 seconds left in the first period, but the referee ruled the two wrestlers out of bounds before the Indian wrestler gained control.

He then chose to go down in the second period and earned the quick escape to take a 1-0 lead. With 28 seconds left in the second period, he shot for Larsen’s right leg near the edge of the mat, gained control and hauled in both of the Blair grapplers legs without falling out of bounds.

Larsen scored a pair in the third period, but one last desparate shot was countered by Duda, who held on for the title.

He helped Broken Bow to a sixth-place finish as a team in a very competitive Class B race.

He also helped central Nebraska — the Telegraph coverage area — to a banner week, with wrestlers winning 12 titles over the course of two nights, in three classes. Two in Class A, eight in Class D and three more on Saturday in Class B.