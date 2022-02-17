Leading the way: Sutherland qualifies six into the semifinals in Class D and rolls into first as a team

Sutherland’s 132-pound wrestler Matt Bruns needed one point to tie his quarterfinal match with High Plains’ Javier Marino entering the third period.
Midway through, he forced his way out of a hold to tie the match. With just under 30 seconds left, he finally got the takedown he needed to secure the lead and become the second Sailor to reach the semifinals.
“I felt like it was a good match going all the way to the end,” Bruns said. “I was down by one going into the third period, but the match isn’t over until it’s over.”
Bruns (52-2) was one of six Sutherland wrestlers to make it out of the quarterfinal round as the Sailors sit in first in Class D after Day 1 of the NSAA State Championships with 62 points. Sutherland is ahead of second-place Winside with 43.5 points, third place Thayer Central with 43 points and fourth place Mullen with 30.
“We have such good pride in our team,” Bruns said. “We always want to be the best, and we just want to focus on the end goal.”
Bruns, who transferred from Hershey before the year, pinned Ravenna’s Carter Jasnoch (35-19) in the second period of his first-round match before holding on against Marino (36-11).
At 126 pounds, Cauy Kohl (20-1) echoed how much fun the season has been and why Sutherland has seen the success they have.
“It’s been a fun year,” Kohl said. “Getting pushed in the practice room, everybody pushing each other, it’s been a fun year. You want to do your best. You see everybody else out there doing their best, so you want to do your best.”
Kohl held on in a 7-3 decision over Plainview’s Jordan Mosel (35-13) in the first round, then he pinned Southern’s Austen Forney (25-17) late in the third period in the quarterfinals.
“I just wrestled my match, and I got my near-fall early in the match to help me out and start 5-0,” Kohl said. “And then you just keep looking to score.”
Jon Peterka (138) and Hunter Cook (152) remained undefeated after picking up two wins. Perterka (53-0) pinned Nebraska Christian’s Daniel Musgrave (24-17) in the second period of their first-round match before defeating Central Valley’s Kyle Oakley (21-8) by 4-0 decision.
Cook (49-0) pinned Palmyra’s Dedrick Dowding (25-11) in the second period of their first-round match. His quarterfinal match against Twin Loup’s Archer Grint (34-10) was stopped early due to a Grint injury.
Samuel Foster (53-3) picked up wins at 145 pounds over North Central’s Branson Anderson (18-26) and Shelby-Rising City’s Grady Belt (37-5), and at 220 Gavin White (38-3) did the same against Twin Loup’s Kade Bottorf (34-9) and Burwell’s Cale Buss (38-3).
Other area wrestlers to reach the semifinals in Class D are Eli Paxton (38-3) of Mullen at 120 pounds, Reece Zutavern (38-0) of Sandhills/Thedford and Sid Miller (34-7) of Anselmo-Merna at 195 pounds, Kayden Stubbs (45-2) of Maxwell at 220 pounds and Isaac Welch (47-1) of Mullen at 285.
The semifinals start at 5 p.m. Friday for all classes. Consolation matches will start at 12:30 p.m.