Leading the way: Sutherland qualifies six into the semifinals in Class D and rolls into first as a team

Sutherland’s 132-pound wrestler Matt Bruns needed one point to tie his quarterfinal match with High Plains’ Javier Marino entering the third period.

Midway through, he forced his way out of a hold to tie the match. With just under 30 seconds left, he finally got the takedown he needed to secure the lead and become the second Sailor to reach the semifinals.

“I felt like it was a good match going all the way to the end,” Bruns said. “I was down by one going into the third period, but the match isn’t over until it’s over.”

Bruns (52-2) was one of six Sutherland wrestlers to make it out of the quarterfinal round as the Sailors sit in first in Class D after Day 1 of the NSAA State Championships with 62 points. Sutherland is ahead of second-place Winside with 43.5 points, third place Thayer Central with 43 points and fourth place Mullen with 30.

“We have such good pride in our team,” Bruns said. “We always want to be the best, and we just want to focus on the end goal.”

Bruns, who transferred from Hershey before the year, pinned Ravenna’s Carter Jasnoch (35-19) in the second period of his first-round match before holding on against Marino (36-11).