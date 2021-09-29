Lexington boys cross country finding its groove late in season -- but will it be enough?

“We had a good talk that maybe they were a little too arrogant early on,” Jilka said. “I noticed some self-preservation of, ‘I’m doing what I’m doing in order to get a varsity spot but that’s all I’m doing.’ We talked about that and I thought Saturday they responded really well. It is starting to slowly come together and I am seeing that with our girls, too.”

The question is if this is the year the Lexington boys take that final step to a championship after years of close calls. The meet is scheduled for Oct. 22 at the Kearney Country Club.

“They have the capability of doing it and the talent,” Jilka said. “You just have to put it all together at the right time and right day and be focused on what you need to get done.

“I felt last year’s group was capable of doing it, too,” Jilka said. “Last year (the team) was young and we kind of just wanted to go to state to experience it. They definitely want to take it up a notch (this year) and be the best team that is running that day.

“We talk about the tradition of excellence (with the program) and what is the story you are going to write this year?,” Jilka said. “(The runners) take that seriously.”

