Lexington boys cross country finding its groove late in season -- but will it be enough?

LEXINGTON — The Lexington boys cross country team is finding its late-season form once again.
The Minutemen had four of the top 10 individuals in the Class B boys race Monday afternoon at the Nebraska-Kearney Invite.
Oscar Aguado-Mendez and Ian Salazar-Molina finished sixth and seventh overall as Lexington totaled 27 points and finished 47 points ahead of second-place Omaha Skutt Catholic in an event that is considered a precursor to the next month’s NSAA state meet. Miguel Cruz-Mendoza placed 10th overall.
That performance came two days after Lexington captured the Crimson Division in the Rim Rock Farm Classic in Lawrence, Kansas.
Lexington has finished as runners-up to Skutt Catholic in Class B at the state meet the past four years but look like a contender once again.
“There is a lot of positives from the past two meets,” Lexington coach Sam Jilka said on Tuesday afternoon. “I feel better about it today than I did a few weeks ago.”
The Minutemen returned all but one of their varsity runners from last season and entered the week No. 2 in Class B in the Omaha World-Herald state rankings. The Lexington girls were ninth in Class B.
Despite the returning talent, Jilka said the boys team struggled at the start of the year.
“We had a good talk that maybe they were a little too arrogant early on,” Jilka said. “I noticed some self-preservation of, ‘I’m doing what I’m doing in order to get a varsity spot but that’s all I’m doing.’ We talked about that and I thought Saturday they responded really well. It is starting to slowly come together and I am seeing that with our girls, too.”
The question is if this is the year the Lexington boys take that final step to a championship after years of close calls. The meet is scheduled for Oct. 22 at the Kearney Country Club.
“They have the capability of doing it and the talent,” Jilka said. “You just have to put it all together at the right time and right day and be focused on what you need to get done.
“I felt last year’s group was capable of doing it, too,” Jilka said. “Last year (the team) was young and we kind of just wanted to go to state to experience it. They definitely want to take it up a notch (this year) and be the best team that is running that day.
“We talk about the tradition of excellence (with the program) and what is the story you are going to write this year?,” Jilka said. “(The runners) take that seriously.”
Top matchups of the week
Softball
Gretna vs. North Platte: Two Top 10-ranked teams in Class A in the latest Omaha World-Herald state poll face off in a triangular on Saturday at Veterans Park in Grand Island. Omaha Burke is also scheduled to face the Bulldogs.
Football
Sandhills/Thedford at Ansley-Litchfield: The Knights (5-0) will try and remain undefeated on Friday night. The Spartans only loss came in the season opener against Anselmo-Merna.
