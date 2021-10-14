Lexington boys take B-4 District, Ogallala's Lindee Henning wins C-5 District

How important was it the Lexington boys cross country team that it ran in a pack for most of the race? If you ask coach Sam Jilka, it’s pretty important.

“Our goal was to come in, run effectively, execute what we wanted in our plan — that’s packing — and we did what we needed to do,” he said.

At the 2,000-meter mark, five Lexington runners led the pack racing side-by-side. And by the end of the race, three of them crossed within four seconds of each other.

The Lexington boys cruised to a B-4 District win after four finished in the top five and two more placed in the top 10.

“I’m very fortunate we have the depth that we do,” Jilka said. “We have great kids that work hard. We actually have two others who can jump in … they’re all working.”

Oscar Aguado-Mendez crossed first at 16 minutes, 34.07 seconds. Jayden Ureste followed at 16:36.16 in second and Miguel Cruz-Mendoza came in third at 16:37.70. Ian Salazar-Molina finished fifth at 16:45.14 to round out team scoring.

The Minutemen’s other two runners, Lazaro Adame-Lopez and Garrett Converse, finished eighth and ninth, respectively.