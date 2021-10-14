Lexington boys take B-4 District, Ogallala's Lindee Henning wins C-5 District

How important was it the Lexington boys cross country team that it ran in a pack for most of the race? If you ask coach Sam Jilka, it’s pretty important.
“Our goal was to come in, run effectively, execute what we wanted in our plan — that’s packing — and we did what we needed to do,” he said.
At the 2,000-meter mark, five Lexington runners led the pack racing side-by-side. And by the end of the race, three of them crossed within four seconds of each other.
The Lexington boys cruised to a B-4 District win after four finished in the top five and two more placed in the top 10.
“I’m very fortunate we have the depth that we do,” Jilka said. “We have great kids that work hard. We actually have two others who can jump in … they’re all working.”
Oscar Aguado-Mendez crossed first at 16 minutes, 34.07 seconds. Jayden Ureste followed at 16:36.16 in second and Miguel Cruz-Mendoza came in third at 16:37.70. Ian Salazar-Molina finished fifth at 16:45.14 to round out team scoring.
The Minutemen’s other two runners, Lazaro Adame-Lopez and Garrett Converse, finished eighth and ninth, respectively.
“This group is working really well, and they keep getting stronger,” Jilka said. “For us to be successful, we’ve got to keep them tight, one through four, one through six. They did.”
The McCook boys finished sixth and were led by a 16th-place finish from Josiah Wilkinson and 18th-place finish from Josh Hegwood.
Samantha Rodewald led the McCook girls in the B-4 District with a runner-up finish after leading most of the race alongside Gering’s Madison Seiler before Seiler pulled away during the final stretch. Teammate Sienna Dutton placed sixth to help the Bison finish sixth as a team.
The Lexington girls finished runner up behind Gering. Kayla Barrios placed fifth, Kennadi Ureste came in eighth and Madeline Armstrong crossed in 11th.
The story of the C-5 District girls race was Ogallala’s Lindee Henning running away with yet another race, this time beating Sidney’s Talissa Tanquary by 46 seconds with an 18:54.34 finish.
The sophomore runner had the lead from the start, and despite the weather being in the high 40s, it didn’t slow Henning down.
“I love the weather like this, it definitely helps me a lot,” Henning said. “I just feel kinda sluggish during the hot weather, but the cold just gives me a confidence boost and gets my energy going.”
Henning’s win and a fifth-place finish from her sister, Lauren Henning, helped Ogallala finish fourth. While the Indians missed out on a state appearance by seven points, the Hennings will be heading to Kearney as individual qualifiers.
The Broken Bow girls finished third, led by MaKinley Tobey’s seventh-place finish. Gracie Hackel came in 12th and Cassidy Schweitzer placed 18th. Cozad’s Mallory Applegate (third) and Karyn Burkholder (eighth) and Chase County’s Jordan Jablonski (11th) qualified as individuals.
The Broken Bow boys came in second and Gothenburg came in third in the C-5 District.
Noah Osmond led Broken Bow with a sixth-place finish, followed by Daine Wardyn in ninth, Treyton Hurlburt in 11th and Jesse Gallian in 12th.
Gothenburg was led by Ethan Olsen in third, followed by Yahriel Gaeta in fifth, Nathan Sager in 17th and Parker Graves in 30th.
Ogallala’s Caiden Castillo qualified for state as an individual.
Class B4
Boys team results
1, Lexington, 11. 2, Gering, 54. 3, Northwest, 54. 4, Scottsbluff, 56. 5, Hastings, 77. 6, McCook, 94. 7, Alliance, 133.
Boys individual state qualifiers
1, Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Lexington, 16:34.07. 2, Jayden Ureste, Lexington, 16:36.16. 3, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, Lexington, 16:37.70. 4, Caden Keller, Northwest, 16:41.39. 5, Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 16:45.14. 6, Eli Marez, Gering, 16:48.61. 7, Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 16:52.46. 8, Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Lexington, 16:57.86. 9, Garrett Converse, Lexington, 17:04.93. 10, James Adams, Scottsbluff, 17:07.77. 11, Nathan Seiler, Gering, 17:08.04. 12, Ben Sutherland, Northwest, 17:08.89. 13, Austin Carrera, Hastings, 17:10.08. 14, Evan Struss, Hastings, 17:14.59. 15, Bryce Carrillo, Gering, 17:15.18. Girls team results
1, Gering, 37. 2, Lexington, 44. 3, Northwest, 50. 4, Scottsbluff, 54. 5, McCook, 63. 6, Hastings, 67.
Girls individual state qualifiers
1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 18:57.60. 2, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 19:04.18. 3, Shailee Patton, Gering, 20:01.81. 4, Kaylee Charbonneau, Scottsbluff, 20:06.14. 5, Kayla Barrios, Lexington, 20:06.51. 6, Sienna Dutton, McCook, 20:08.48. 7, Evie Keller, Northwest, 20:13.18. 8, Kennadi Ureste, Lexington, 20:15.05. 9, Lexie Lilienthal, Northwest, 20:21.95. 10, Neelie Dorsey, Northwest, 20:25.61. 11, Madeline Armstrong, Lexington, 20:28.17. 12, Mikayla Seebohm, Alliance, 20:44.82. 13, Kelyn Henry Perlich, Hastings, 20:46.88. 14, Reagan Shoemaker, Hastings, 20:48.21. 15, Hannah Rugroden, Scottsbluff, 20:48.46.
C5 Districts
Boys team results
1, Sidney, 16. 2, Broken Bow, 35. 3, Gothenburg, 52. 4, Holdrege, 62. 5, Chadron, 92. 6, Ogallala, 110. 7, Hershey, 144. 8, Cozad, 158. 9, Chase County, 159.10, Alma-Southern Valley, 178. 11, Valentine, 187.
Boys individual state qualifiers
1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 18:57.60. 2, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 19:04.18. 3, Shailee Patton, Gering, 20:01.81. 4, Kaylee Charbonneau, Scottsbluff, 20:06.14. 5, Kayla Barrios, Lexington, 20:06.51. 6, Sienna Dutton, McCook, 20:08.48. 7, Evie Keller, Northwest, 20:13.18. 8, Kennadi Ureste, Lexington, 20:15.05. 9, Lexie Lilienthal, Northwest, 20:21.95. 10, Neelie Dorsey, Northwest, 20:25.61. 11, Madeline Armstrong, Lexington, 20:28.17. 12, Mikayla Seebohm, 13, Kelyn Henry Perlich, Hastings, 20:46.88. 14, Reagan Shoemaker, 15, Hannah Rugroden, Scottsbluff, 20:48.46.
Girls team results
1, Sidney, 31. 2, Chadron, 47. 3, Broken Bow, 55. 4, Ogallala, 62. 5, Mitchell, 89. 6, Chase County, 102. 7, Cozad, 103. 8, Gothenburg, 105. 9, Alma-Southern Valley, 134.
Girls individual state qualifiers
1, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 18:54.34. 2, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 19:40.00. 3, Mallory Applegate, Sidney, 19:44.56. 4, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 19:53.90. 5, Lauren Henning, Ogallala, 20:01.93. 6, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 20:21.21. 7, MaKinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 20:28.74. 8, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 20:37.34. 9, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 20:44.17. 10, Jenju Peters, Sidney, 20:47.62. 11, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County, 21:00.18. 12, Gracie Hackel, Broken Bow, 21:10.33. 13, Rheo Dykstra, Sidney, 21:15.00. 14, MaKenzie Long, Valentine, 21:17.70. 15, Lilly Golden, Mitchell, 21:18.44.