Lexington volleyball tops North Platte in four sets

Cordelia Harbison led Lexington with 14 kills, and Taylor Woehrle added seven kills and four aces as the Minutemaids defeated North Platte 25-22, 16-25, 26-24, 25-13 on Tuesday in North Platte.

“I was really proud of the way the team played because we had to battle in a couple of situations, so it was good to see them battle and not just layover and have North Platte get its way,” Lexington coach Samantha Hammond said.

North Platte, stat-wise, probably could’ve had its way. Carly Purdy had almost as many kills (25) as the Lexington roster (28). The Bulldogs had 14 aces compared to Lexington’s 9.

But the Minutemaids made the most of North Platte’s communication errors and strung together runs at the right times to stay ahead.

“Purdy’s going to get her kills, let it be. She’s going to get her kills, she’s going to look fancy doing it, and she should. She’s a good player,” Lexington’s Hammond said. “For us, it was more about the other five. Don’t let the other five beat you. We really felt like if we did that, we would be fine.”