Local athletes stand out in RPAC track and field meet at Paxton

A Wallace runner jogged right behind her for most of the race.

As both rounded the first corner of their final lap, Etkins started speeding ahead. She ran one of her fastest laps and crossed the finish line well ahead of her opponent.

“I feel like sometimes I can save it up during the race, so maybe that’s a little bit a part of it,” Etkins said. “But I do know your last lap has to be your fastest, so I tried to get my last two laps the fastest. I do have a kick on that last 200. I try and sprint it out.”

She finished at 13:11, and while it also wasn’t a personal best, it was her fastest time of the season, which used to be 13:17.

Two years ago, Etkins said she ran around 12:30. She didn’t have a season last year, but she remained active by competing in cross country in the fall and just running over the summer.

On Friday, she got to win not only at the RPAC meet, but also in front of a home crowd.

“It feels good to know I have the comfort of my home track,” Etkins said. “And there’s a lot of people that show up from the community, so that helps too. There’s extra people cheering me on.”