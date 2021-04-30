Local athletes stand out in RPAC track and field meet at Paxton

If Wallace’s Trey Robertson was saving any energy for the 1,600-meter run later in the afternoon, no one would have guessed it.
The Wildcats’ sophomore quickly distanced himself in the first lap of the 3,200-meter run and didn’t slow down at all. He finished his race while most of the competition still had a lap to go.
“I had a lot of people cheering me on,” Robertson said. “That really helped. It kept me wanting to keep going, that’s about it.”
Robertson was one of many local athletes to compete and win at the RPAC track and field meet in Paxton on Friday.
While he didn’t secure a personal best, he finished with a 10 minutes, 44 seconds. That comes about seven seconds shy of his fastest time. His goal for the day wasn’t necessarily to beat his record, but he wanted to come close to it while winning the race.
As for the 1,600-meter race, Robertson said he was striving for a school record. He said the record is a 4:35, and his best is a 4:44.
“I think with a lot of motivation and keep thinking about what my goals are, I can probably get that today,” he said.
Paxton’s Adrian Etkins also dominated most of the field in the girls’ 3200-meter run, but her race had a slight difference from the boys.
A Wallace runner jogged right behind her for most of the race.
As both rounded the first corner of their final lap, Etkins started speeding ahead. She ran one of her fastest laps and crossed the finish line well ahead of her opponent.
“I feel like sometimes I can save it up during the race, so maybe that’s a little bit a part of it,” Etkins said. “But I do know your last lap has to be your fastest, so I tried to get my last two laps the fastest. I do have a kick on that last 200. I try and sprint it out.”
She finished at 13:11, and while it also wasn’t a personal best, it was her fastest time of the season, which used to be 13:17.
Two years ago, Etkins said she ran around 12:30. She didn’t have a season last year, but she remained active by competing in cross country in the fall and just running over the summer.
On Friday, she got to win not only at the RPAC meet, but also in front of a home crowd.
“It feels good to know I have the comfort of my home track,” Etkins said. “And there’s a lot of people that show up from the community, so that helps too. There’s extra people cheering me on.”
Medicine Valley’s Kaden Bonini reached a personal best in the long jump at 19 feet, 8¾ inches.
His previous best was 19-0½, but even with the improvements he has made this season, he thinks he can jump farther.
“That is my personal best, but I feel like I can still get a couple more inches out of it,” Bonini said.
His goal was to reach 19-5 and finish third or fourth. His jump exceeded that expectation and landed him in third place behind Southern Valley’s Clayton Berry (first) and Cambridge’s Quintin Shaner.
“I was hoping to be at 20 feet right now,” Bonini said. “But things have been slower. Got to work with what I can.”
2021 RPAC Invite
Boys team results
1, Bertrand, 107. 2, Dundy County-Stratton, 106.5. 3, Cambridge, 65. 3, Hitchcock County, 65. 5, Medicine Valley, 59.5. 6, Southwest, 43. 7, Southern Valley, 36. 8, Maxwell, 33. 8, Paxton, 33. 10, Wauneta-Palisade, 32. 11, Wallace, 30. 12, Alma, 20. 13, Arapahoe, 19. 14, Maywood-HayesCenter, 14.
Area boys individual results
100 meter dash — 2, Grand Walker, Wauneta-Palisade, 11.57. 3, Dalton Whisenhunt, Maxwell, 11.67. 6, Carson Glunz, Wallace, 11.86.
200 meter dash — 2, Grant Walker, Wauneta-Palisade, 23.59. 3, Bobby Schneider, DCS, 23.69. 4, Dalton Whisenhunt, Maxwell, 23.81. 5, Colten Hagan, HCC, 24.38. 6, Lan Lenz, Medicine Valley, 24.46.
400 meter dash — 1, Colter McCasland, Paxton, 52.94. 2, Serba.. Diaz-Cortes, DCS, 52.97. 4, Bobby Schneider, DCS, 54.60. 5, Corbin Horner, DCS, 54.84.
800 meter run — 2, Lincoln Walters, DCS, 2:14.73. 3, Corbin Homer, DCS, 2:14.79. 4, Haydn Farr, MHC, 2:16.18.
1600 meter run — 1, Colter McCasland, Paxton, 4:46.02. 2, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 5:02.79. 6, Travis Meben, HCC, 5:05.86.
3200 meter run — 1, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 10:44.78. 2, Jacob O’Dea, Southwest, 11:15.42. 3, Travis Meben, HCC, 11:21.51.
4x100 meter relay — 2, Dundy County-Stratton, 46.02. 3, Maxwell, 47.53. 4, Medicine Valley, 47.56. 5, Wauneta-Palisade, 47.77. 6, Wallace, 47.87.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Dundy County-Stratton, 3:40.38. 3, Hitchcock County, 3:46.93. 5, Medicine Valley, 3:50.02. 6, Maywood-Hayes Center, 3:51.14.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Southwest, 8:57.38. 2, Dundy County-Stratton, 8:59.23. 3, Hitchcock County, 9:13.54.
110 meter hurdles — 2, Braydn Hutto, HCC, 16.22. 3, Travis Sanberg, DCS, 16.76. 5, Remington Schimonitz, Paxton, 17.02. 6, Kyle Jutten, Wauneta-Palisade, 18.10.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Serba.. Diaz-Cortes, DCS, 41.87. 2, Travis Sandberg, DCS, 43.53. 3, Braydn Hutto, HCC, 44.49. 4, Hayden Kramer, Medicine Valley, 45.01. 5, Remington Schimonitz, Paxton, 45.06. 6, Matthew Lungrin, Wallace, 45.24.
Long Jump — 3, Kaden Bonini, Medicine Valley, 19-8.5. 5, Lane Lenz, Medicine Valley, 19-3.25. 6, Hunter Cunningham, Southwest, 19-1.75.
Shot Put — 1, Sebastian Kramer, Medicine Valley, 48-0.75. 3, Keegan Schuler, HCC, 43-9. 5, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell, 40-8.75. 6, Caden Holm, Paxton, 40-1.5.
Discus — 1, Keegan Schuler, HCC, 134-1. 3, Kayden Stubbs, 123-3. 5, Sebastian Kramer, Medicine Valley, 122-0. 6, Sammy Fasso, DCS, 121-9.
High Jump — 1, Hayden Kramer, Medicine Valley, 5-10. 2, Braxton McKinney, Wauneta-Palisade, 5-10. 3, Jackson Kerchal, DCS, 5-10. 3, Kameryn Bonini, Medicine Valley, 5-10. 6, Jack Meyer, Maxwell, 5-10.
Girls team results
1, Cambridge, 156. 2, Medicine Valley, 65. 3, Alma, 60. 4, Southern Valley, 56. 5, Bertrand, 54. 6, Wallace, 53. 7, Maywood-Hayes Center, 45. 8, Paxton, 30. 8, Wauneta-Palisade, 30. 11, Dundy County-Stratton, 27. 12. Southwest, 23. 13, Maxwell, 20.
Girls area individual results
100 meter dash — 4, Jocelyn Cheek, Maxwell, 13.81. 5, Haylee Sandman, Wauneta-Palisade, 14.08. 6, Alyssa Schneider, DCS, 14.25.
200 meter dash — 4, Kiley Hejtmanek, MHC, 28.11. 5, Jocelyn Cheek, Maxwell, 28.82.
400 meter dash — 3, Stella Heapy, Medicine Valley, 1:03.53. 4, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 1:03.56.
800 meter run — 3, Ashlin Broz, MHC, 2:38.82. 4, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 2:41.10. 5, Jaycee Widener, MHC, 2:41.21.
1600 meter run — 1, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 5:57.42. 6, Haley Holzfaster, Paxton, 6:21.02.
3200 meter run — 1, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 13:11.57. 2, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 13:21.63. 4, Chayse Keith, HCC, 14:14.19. 5, Olivia Hansen, MHC, 14:18.31.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Wauneta-Palisade, 53.97. 3, Medicine Valley, 56.16. 4, Wallace, 56.82.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Maywood-Hayes Center, 4:27.66. 4, Maxwell, 4:40.69. 6, Hitchcock County, 4:42.22.
4x800-meter relay — 2, Maywood-Hayes Center, 10:53.05. 3, Paxton, 11:01.54. 5, Wallace, 11:18.52. 6, Hitchcock County, 11:49.03.
100-meter hurdles — 2, Maggie Lutz, Dundy County-Stratton, 17.56. 5, Alexa Sandman, Wauneta-Palisade, 18.67. 6, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 18:83.
300-meter hurdles — 1, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 51.21. 3, Maggie Lutz, Dundy County-Stratton, 52.02. 4, Stella Heapy, Medicine Valley, 52.49. 5, Jaden Wolfe, Medicine Valley, 53.28. 6, Naomi Broker, Maywood-Hayes Center, 54.75.
Long Jump — 4, Caylin Barnett, Southwest, 14-10.25. 5, Cali Cox, Wauneta-Palisade, 14-6.75. 6. Alyssa Schneider, Dundy County-Stratton, 14-6.25.
Shot Put — 1, Acelyn Klein, Medicine Valley, 36-2.5. 2, Kaylyn Roblee, Medicine Valley, 34-8. 5, Kiana Martin, Southwest, 31-6. 6, Maddie Doyle, Maywood-Hayes Center, 30-9.
Discus — 2, Acelyn Klein, Medicine Valley, 107-11. 3, Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton, 95-6. 5, Kaylyn Roblee, Medicine Valley, 94-6. 6, Kiana Martin, Southwest, 94-4.
Triple Jump — 5, Jaden Wolfe, Medicine Valley, 31-7.
High Jump — 3, Stella Heapy, Medicine Valley, 4-10. 4, Haylee Davis, Dundy County-Stratton, 4-8. 6, Bailey Truksa, Southwest, 4-6.
Pole Vault — 5, Haylee Adams, Southwest, 7-0.