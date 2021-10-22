Marissa Holm, Evan Caudy place in top 5; Lexington boys win Class B state

Marissa Holm told North Platte cross country coach Jake Hasenauer she was going to keep up with teammate Zarah Blaesi this season.
It wasn’t that Hasenauer didn’t believe her. He had seen all the work she put in over the summer during the offseason. It’s just her performance from last year’s state cross country meet meant she’d have to work a little harder to make that a reality.
Holm was dead last in the Class A race last year. She finished fifth this season — that hard work paid off.
“(She is) taking care of herself, continuing to be a big worker,” Hasenauer said. “She has believed so much in herself. This year, she wanted to stay close to Zarah all year. She surprised a lot of people this year.”
Her performance of 19 minutes, 12.9 seconds helped the Bulldogs come in 11th. The boys came in 10th thanks to Evan Caudy’s third-place finish at 16:00.8.
Caudy has finished in the top five all three years of his cross country career. He came in fifth his sophomore year, fourth last season and now third this year.
“I was just trying to stay in that top five range,” Caudy said of his approach to the race. “I didn’t want to stay with (Elkhorn South’s Gabe Hinrichs). I stayed with the pack and competed as hard as I could.”
There were many runners who Caudy had been almost tied with throughout his career, but on Friday, he beat most of them. He said Fremont’s Carter Waters (fourth) and Grand Island’s Juan Garcia (eighth) had been more of his rivals all year, and Caudy beat them both in his final race.
Blaesi, who had finished runner-up at district, didn’t complete the race after collapsing on the course. As a junior, she will be back next season alongside Holm hoping to come back just as strong as she had been all season.
“This isn’t a defining moment in her career,” Hasenauer said. “She’ll be back stronger than ever.”
As for Caudy, he is a senior and will graduate with three stellar performances at state.
“I definitely want to keep the team going up and show them that through hard work you can be a better runner,” Caudy said.
In Class B action, the Lexington boys continued its domination of the cross country field just like it had all season by winning state. The Minutemen runners finished first, second, third and fifth at their district last week, and on Friday, they repeated with more top 10 performances.
Oscar Aguado-Mendez led the group in seventh with 16:57.6, and Ian Salazar-Molina was behind him in eighth also at 16:57.6.
Jayden Ureste came in 10th at 17:00.7, and Miguel Cruz-Mendoza placed 13th at 17:10.7. The Minutemen beat out Omaha Skutt Catholic by four points for the state championship.
The Lexington girls came in sixth. McCook’s Samantha Rodewald finished eighth overall.
Class A
Boys team results
1, Fremont, 66. 2, Millard West, 69. 3, Creighton Prep, 111. 4, Lincoln East, 125. 5, Elkhorn South, 147. 6, Gretna, 148. 7, Papillion-LaVista South, 165. 8, Lincoln Southwest, 178. 9, Lincoln Pius X, 205. 10, North Platte, 210. 11, Norfolk, 215.
Boys individual results
(Top 15)
1, Gabriel Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 15:18.2. 2, Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 15:43.3. 3, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 16:00.8. 4, Carter Waters, Fremont, 16:09.2. 5, Piercze Marshall, Millard West, 16:11.8. 6, Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk, 16:18.8. 7, Nolan Miller, Fremont, 16:20.4. 8, Juan Garcia, Grand Island, 16:20.5. 9, Evan Liewer, Gretna, 16:21.4. 10. Dennis Chapman, Creighton Prep, 16:21.6. 11, Juan Gonzalez, Fremont, 16:22.2. 12, David Goldsmith, Millard North, 16:27.6. 13, Luke Johnson, Elkhorn South, 16:28.8. 14, Max Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 16:29.9. 15, Jack Witte, Millard West, 16:30.5.
Girls team results
1, Lincoln East, 54. 2, Fremont, 87. 3, Lincoln Southwest, 115. 4, Millard West, 140. 5, Omaha Westside, 146. 6, Gretna, 147. 7, Papillion-LaVista South, 153. 8, Elkhorn South, 208. 9, Millard North, 221. 10, Kearney, 248. 11, North Platte, 255. 12, Lincoln Pius X, 267.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Elli Dahl, Fremont, 17:58.0. 2, Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South, 18:27.5. 3, Claire White, Omaha Westside, 18:34.5. 4, Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 18:55.5.5, Marissa Holm, North Platte, 19:12.9. 6, Kennedy Bartee, Lincoln High, 19:14.5. 7, Peyton Svehla, Lincoln East, 19:24.1. 8, Mia Murray, Lincoln East, 19:30.4.9, Izzy Apel, Lincoln East, 19:31.7. 10, Isabelle Hartnett, Millard West, 19:34.4. 11, Lucy Dillon, Fremont, 19:36.2. 12, Deavion Deleon, Papillion-La Vista South, 19:41.0. 13, Isabella Bricker, Gretna, 19:41.9. 14, Addison Walker, Gretna, 19:43.2. 15, Reese Young-Oestmann, Omaha Westside, 19:45.0.
Class B
Boys team results
1, Lexington, 34. 2, Omaha Skutt, 38. 3, Norris, 81. 4, Mount Michael Benedictine, 103. 5, Bennington, 118. 6, Northwest, 125. 7, Blair, 128. 8, Gering, 133. 9, Seward, 136. 10, York, 146. 11, Plattsmouth, 149. 12, Nebraska City, 157.
Boys individual results
(Top 15)
1, Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City, 16:28.7. 2, Nathan Nottingham, Seward, 16:50.1. 3, Thomas Richteregger, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 16:53.1. 4, Riley Boonstra, Norris, 16:54.5. 5, Caden Keller, Northwest, 16:56.0. 6, McCoy Haussler, Omaha Skutt, 16:57.6. 7, Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Lexington, 16:57.6. 8, Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 16:57.6. 9, Dawson Fricke, Blair, 17:00.4. 10, Jayden Ureste, Lexington, 17:00.7. 11, Colin Pinneo, York, 17:04.3. 12, Zachary Pittman, Norris, 17:04.8. 13, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, Lexington, 17:10.7. 14, Kai Olbrich, Bennington, 17:14.3. 15, Samuel Campin, Plattsmouth, 17:18.0.
Girls team results
1, Norris, 24. 2, Bennington, 45. 3, Omaha Skutt, 91. 4, Elkhorn North, 92. 5, Gering, 92. 6, Lexington, 95. 7, Blair, 113. 8, York, 132. 9, Northwest, 132. 10, Platteview, 169. 11, Seward, 176. 12, Plattsmouth, 191.
Girls individual results
(Top 12)
1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 19:29.5. 2, Kendall Zavala, Norris, 19:50.2. 3, Gabriela Calderon, Bennington, 19:52.7. 4, Anika Richards, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 19:55.2. 5, Ellie Thomas, Norris, 19:58.5. 6, Olivia Lawrence, Platteview, 20:12.2. 7, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 20:13.9. 8, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 20:22.3. 9, Mary Kramper, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 20:26.1. 10, Laci Havlat, Norris, 20:26.7. 11, Atlee Wallman, Norris, 20:30.9. 12, Eva Wentz, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 20:32.9.
Class C
Boys team results
1, Fort Calhoun, 46. 2, Sidney, 58. 3, Milford, 70. 4, Lincoln Christian, 111. 5, Gothenburg, 119. 6, Broken Bow, 126. 7, Arlington, 134. 8, Lincoln Lutheran, 145. 9, Aurora, 147. 10, Minden, 152. 11, Battle Creek, 160. 12, Hartington, 161. 13, Pierce, 162. 14, Douglas County West, 178. 15, Adams Central, 183.
Boys individual results
(Top 15)
1, Carson Noecker, Hartington, 15:19.6. 2, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 16:42.0. 3, Jacob Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 17:08.3. 4, Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:13.6. 5, Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:19.8. 6, Dyami Berridge, Winnebago, 17:22.6. 7, Carter Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 17:23.7. 8, Nolan May, Arlington, 17:25.3. 9, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 17:27.5. 10, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 17:28.6. 11, Elliott Reitz, Milford, 17:29.1. 12, Jesus Zavala III, Wayne, 17:32.2. 13, Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 17:35.3. 14, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 17:35.6. 15, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 17:37.5.
Girls team results
1, Sidney, 64. 2, Lincoln Christian, 67. 3, Chadron, 95. 4, Douglas County West, 96. 5, Arlington, 101. 6, Wayne, 103. 7, Pierce, 111. 8, Broken Bow, 120. 9, Aurora, 134. 10, Bloomfield-Wausa, 134. 11, Fort Calhoun, 143. 12, Milford, 149. 13, Minden, 171. 14, Columbus Scotus, 209. 15, Boone Central, 258.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Keelianne Green, Arlington, 18:50.1. 2, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 19:24.5. 3, Sadye Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 20:04.7. 4, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 20:16.9. 5, Danie Parriott, Conestoga, 20:21.5. 6, Darla Nelson, Bloomfield-Wausa, 20:26.8. 7, Callie Arnold, Pierce, 20:32.5. 8, Hailey O’Daniel, Arlington, 20:36.3. 9, Lilly Kenning, Milford, 20:37.4. 10, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 20:39.7. 11, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 20:40.8. 12, Ella Buhlke, Central City, 20:41.8. 13, Alexus Sindelar, Pierce, 20:44.2. 14, Elena Kuehner, Aurora, 20:45.4. 15, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 20:48.2.
Class D
Boys team results
1, Norfolk Catholic, 20. 2, McCool Junction, 39. 3, Cornerstone Christian, 39. 4, St. Pat’s, 50. 5, Ainsworth, 74. 6, Elkhorn Valley, 74. 7, Stanton, 78. 8, West Holt, 101. 9, Nebraska Christian, 103. 10, Perkins County, 105. 11, Bertrand/Loomis, 117. 12, Axtell, 120. 13, Shelton, 122. 14, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 130. 15, Sutherland, 134. 16, Centennial, 138. 17, Doniphan-Trumbull, 163. 18, Hemingford, 173.
Boys individual results
(Top 15)
1, Tylan Schlueter, Ainsworth, 16:40.2. 2, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 16:55.8. 3, Grant Lander, Homer, 17:00.2. 4, Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic, 17:09.2. 5, Raden Orton, North Central, 17:10.7. 6, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 17:12.9. 7, Abraham Larson, Stanton, 17:20.4. 8, Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton, 17:20.9. 9, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 17:39.6. 10, Trey Foeking, Norfolk Catholic, 17:39.7. 11, Justin Sherman, Cornerstone Christian, 17:40.0. 12, Mason Hagan, North Central, 17:41.2. 13, Jackson Strain, Twin River, 17:45.3. 14, Jacob Brugger, McCool Junction, 17:46.2. 15, Colin Rooney, Sandhills Valley, 17:49.1.
Girls team results
1, Crofton, 46. 2, Nebraska Christian, 48. 3, Ainsworth, 52. 4, St. Pat’s, 53. 5, Palmyra, 63. 6, Aquinas Catholic, 67. 7, Fullerton, 71. 8, Doniphan-Trumbull, 81. 9, Morrill, 83. 10, North Central, 85. 11, Wallace, 91. 12, McCool Junction, 99. 13, Cambridge, 104. 14, Wisner-Pilger, 112. 15, South Loup, 115. 16, Sutherland, 130. 17, Oakland-Craig, 130. 18, Nelligh-Oakdale, 145.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 19:11.5. 2, Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 20:05.8. 3, Peyton Paxton, Mullen, 20:14.0. 4, Payton Gerken, McCool Junction, 20:21.5. 5, Emily Frey, Palmyra, 20:21.5. 6, Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth, 20:28.6. 7, Daisy Frick, North Central, 20:41.6. 8, Gianna Frasher, Aquinas Catholic, 20:42.2. 9, Miriam Frasher, Aquinas Catholic, 20:44.5. 10, Madison Davis, West Holt, 20:45.6. 11, Kairece Morris, Pender, 20:49.6. 12, Emma Kennedy, Ainsworth, 20:58.6. 13, Brekyn Kok, Cornerstone Christian, 21:05.0. 14, Braelyn Gifford, St. Pat’s, 21:06.6. 15, Callie Coble, Mullen, 13:21 21:08.5.