Marissa Holm, Evan Caudy place in top 5; Lexington boys win Class B state

There were many runners who Caudy had been almost tied with throughout his career, but on Friday, he beat most of them. He said Fremont’s Carter Waters (fourth) and Grand Island’s Juan Garcia (eighth) had been more of his rivals all year, and Caudy beat them both in his final race.

Blaesi, who had finished runner-up at district, didn’t complete the race after collapsing on the course. As a junior, she will be back next season alongside Holm hoping to come back just as strong as she had been all season.

“This isn’t a defining moment in her career,” Hasenauer said. “She’ll be back stronger than ever.”

As for Caudy, he is a senior and will graduate with three stellar performances at state.

“I definitely want to keep the team going up and show them that through hard work you can be a better runner,” Caudy said.

In Class B action, the Lexington boys continued its domination of the cross country field just like it had all season by winning state. The Minutemen runners finished first, second, third and fifth at their district last week, and on Friday, they repeated with more top 10 performances.

Oscar Aguado-Mendez led the group in seventh with 16:57.6, and Ian Salazar-Molina was behind him in eighth also at 16:57.6.