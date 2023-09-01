Perkins County’s Mason McGreer was in a one-man race during the St. Pat’s Cross Country Invite on Thursday at River’s Edge Golf Course in North Platte.

McGreer really was only racing against one thing: The clock. The Plainsman wanted to break 17 minutes, and on a hot day like Thursday where everyone was trying to catch their breath at the finish line, breaking 17 minutes seemed like a tough task.

Not for McGreer. He flew by the race and crossed the finish line in 16 minutes and 59.3 seconds, barely breaking that 17-minute mark and winning the race nearly 30 seconds faster his closest competitor.

“I was trying to aim for something under 17 (minutes), and I believe I got it,” he said. “I’m content with what I got.”

McGreer’s teammate, freshman Elijah Goodell, crossed second overall in 17:26.1, followed by Doniphan-Trumbull’s Kaser Johnson in 17:42.8.

St. Pat’s, who won the boys team title, was led by Jarrett Miles, who crossed fourth in 18:05.9. Porter Connick and Dimitri Pettit crossed within 0.6 seconds of each other to finish sixth and seventh at 18:38.0 and 18:38.6, respectively.

Billy Tolstedt finished ninth at 19:02.4 to secure the team title for St. Pat’s.

Doniphan-Trumbull came in second, followed by Perkins County, Hershey and Paxton.

Hershey’s Chase Moorhead came in fifth at 18:34.2, Doniphan-Trumbull’s Tice Yost came in eighth at 18:55.4, Doniphan-Trumbull’s Jacob Zakrzewski finished 10th at 19:10.3.

The Wallace girls cross country team has high hopes of winning the conference, winning the district and qualifying for state as a team.

If Thursday’s race was any indication, the Wildcats are on the road to making those hopes a reality.

Wallace won the girls team title by placing four in the top eight, led by Ashley Robertson’s second-place finish at 22:29.4.

“We kind of came in with high expectations. We wanted to do good,” Robertson said. “We’ve gotten second the last two years, so as a team, we wanted to pull off a win.”

Dajana Garrison crossed third at 22:50.7, followed by Ryleigh Hanson in fifth at 24:04.5 and Elliana Robertson in eighth at 24:58.5.

Paxton, as a team, came in second. Doniphan-Trumbull finished third, Brady came in fourth and the North Platte JV team finished fifth.

Helana Pettit led the Irish with an 11th place finish in 25:39.7.

Doniphan-Trumbull’s Anna Fitzgerald won the race in 22:03.2. Brady’s Zoe Johnson crossed fourth at 23:11.9, Paxton’s Natalie Jorgensen finished sixth at 24:30.4, Hershey’s Emma Elliott placed seventh at 24:50.4, Paxton’s Ainsley McConnell came in ninth at 25:00.7 and Brady’s Jocelyn Franzen finished 10th at 25:32.7.