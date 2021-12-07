Maxwell boys basketball defeats Hi-Line; Maxwell girls fall in fourth quarter

The Wildcats were streaky at times, but usually found ways to get the offense going when it needed to. Maxwell went on a 12-5 run to close out the second quarter and go into halftime up 26-17.

It held onto that lead while trading baskets with Hi-Line in the third quarter, and in the first part of the fourth, Maxwell seemed to have the game under control. The Wildcats responded to every Bulls’ point with some of their own until Hi-Line went on a scoring run to get back into the game.

Maxwell heads to St. Pat’s on Thursday to face a good Irish team that lost to Kearney Catholic on Tuesday.

“I told them as soon as they put their jersey in the laundry bag, St. Pat’s is on the brain,” Connor said. “That’s a big turnaround game for us, obviously. We didn’t have a lot of success against them last year. It’s who ended our season last year, and I know some of the kids take some pride in that. Hopefully, tomorrow, we come to practice, have a clear head and gear up for a really good St. Pat’s team again.”

Hi-Line 50, Maxwell 44

Joszelyn Nichelson led Hi-Line with 16 points, and Whitney Dickau added 14 as the Bulls girls basketball team defeated Maxwell on the road 50-44.