Maxwell boys basketball defeats Hi-Line; Maxwell girls fall in fourth quarter

MAXWELL — Jack Meyer scored a game-high 20 points, and Ty Robinson added 10 as the Maxwell boys basketball team held off Hi-Line 53-51 on Tuesday.
“It’s the same conversation I had with the kids … it was ugly. In every facet of the game, it was ugly,” Maxwell coach Quin Connor said. “That feeling going into the locker room with that after a win is a heck of a lot better than after a loss. There’s not a lot of positives other than the fact we came out with a win.”
Maxwell had a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, and held that same lead at 49-39 going into the final three and half minutes of the frame. Hi-Line’s comeback started with a Ian Corder 3 and a Colton Stubbs free throw to pull the Bulls within six.
Hi-Line eventually cut the deficit to two after Meyer fouled out with just under a minute to go, and Corder made both free throws. Hi-Line couldn’t make another shot, and Maxwell escaped with a win at home.
“Their effort is never really in question, and it hasn’t been since when we started practice,” Connor said. “That’s kind of what we like to hang our hat on. Now, it’s effort with purpose. A lot of the time today, we were effort with … I’m not quite sure what we were doing. We were out of position and that kind of hurt us a couple times. Our kids never gave up, that’s for sure.”
The Wildcats were streaky at times, but usually found ways to get the offense going when it needed to. Maxwell went on a 12-5 run to close out the second quarter and go into halftime up 26-17.
It held onto that lead while trading baskets with Hi-Line in the third quarter, and in the first part of the fourth, Maxwell seemed to have the game under control. The Wildcats responded to every Bulls’ point with some of their own until Hi-Line went on a scoring run to get back into the game.
Maxwell heads to St. Pat’s on Thursday to face a good Irish team that lost to Kearney Catholic on Tuesday.
“I told them as soon as they put their jersey in the laundry bag, St. Pat’s is on the brain,” Connor said. “That’s a big turnaround game for us, obviously. We didn’t have a lot of success against them last year. It’s who ended our season last year, and I know some of the kids take some pride in that. Hopefully, tomorrow, we come to practice, have a clear head and gear up for a really good St. Pat’s team again.”
Hi-Line 50, Maxwell 44
Joszelyn Nichelson led Hi-Line with 16 points, and Whitney Dickau added 14 as the Bulls girls basketball team defeated Maxwell on the road 50-44.
“I think we’re still just figuring out what it’s going to take to finish a game,” Maxwell coach Lane Swedberg said. “We played through three solid quarters, then we got low on numbers due to foul trouble. We just got to figure out how to dig down deep in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve come a long way, so I’m definitely proud of where they’re at now, but we also know we have a long way to go.”
Harley Kuenning led Maxwell with 16 points, including 12 in the second half. Mataya Stubbs and Jocelyn Cheek contributed eight each.
Maxwell played for most of the first half. The Wildcats took a 14-9 lead after the first quarter, then traded points with Hi-Line in the second.
The Bulls started their comeback in the third quarter, quickly tying the game at 22-22, then eventually taking a 32-29 lead at the end of the frame.
Maxwell regained the lead thanks to back-to-back Kuenning baskets early in the fourth. The Wildcats The Wildcats would extend that lead to six after their Kuenning made another bucket, their largest lead of the quarter.
Hi-Line then went on a 17-5 run to close out the game and earn its first win of the season.
“Last year, we got in the groove of we lost, it didn’t sink in. It wasn’t uncomfortable,” Swedberg said. “I want them to be uncomfortable in this loss, because it does sting to lose by just a few points, and I want them to learn from it instead of just being like, ‘Ah, another one.’”
Maxwell boys 53
Jack Meyer 20, Ty Robinson 10, Trevor Cohn 8, Levi Huffman 8, Tyce Cumming 4, Taylor Cheek 3.
Hi-Line 51
Ian Corder 19, Colton Stubbs 13, Treyton Evans 6, Zach Whittaker 5, Cade Schmidt 5, Ryker Evans 3.
Hi-Line girls 50
Joszelyn Nichelson 16, Whitney Dickau 14, Zoey Evans 11, Kelsey Shotkoski 3, Genesse Knackstedt 2, Dallas Weitzel 2, Grace Schimmels 1, Lauren Hickey 1.
Maxwell 44
Harley Kuenning 16, Jocelyn Cheek 8, Mataya Stubbs 8, Laynee Boltz 5, Jenna Miller 2, Joree Cumming 2, Tawnee Stout 2, Hannah Pagel 1.