Maxwell boys, girls basketball sweeps Brady

Jack Meyer scored a game-high 24 points, and Ty Robinson and Taylor Cheek combined for 30 as the Maxwell boys basketball team defeated Brady 61-55 on Tuesday at home.

“We were in attack mode,” Maxwell coach Quin Conner said. “We got to the rim a lot. That’s easy to say with Jack at the helm. … I was really proud of his effort, and just the guys around him and how they responded.”

Shane Most led the Eagles with 16 points, Rylie Shirk added 14 and Blake Lusk scored 13.

Blown leads were commonplace Tuesday night, as no matter how big of a lead Maxwell took, Brady got right back in it.

“For the most part, I thought we played well,” Conner said. “I told them in the locker room I was proud of the way they fought through the adversity in the middle of it. The momentum was switching a couple of times, and we kept our heads down and kept powering through it.”

The Wildcats had a 13-6 lead near the end of the first quarter, and Brady later tied the game at 14-14 in the second. When Maxwell went back up by four off back-to-back Meyer baskets, Brady tied the game again at 18-18 with a Lusk basket and two Shirk free throws.