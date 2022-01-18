Maxwell boys, girls basketball sweeps Brady

Jack Meyer scored a game-high 24 points, and Ty Robinson and Taylor Cheek combined for 30 as the Maxwell boys basketball team defeated Brady 61-55 on Tuesday at home.
“We were in attack mode,” Maxwell coach Quin Conner said. “We got to the rim a lot. That’s easy to say with Jack at the helm. … I was really proud of his effort, and just the guys around him and how they responded.”
Shane Most led the Eagles with 16 points, Rylie Shirk added 14 and Blake Lusk scored 13.
Blown leads were commonplace Tuesday night, as no matter how big of a lead Maxwell took, Brady got right back in it.
“For the most part, I thought we played well,” Conner said. “I told them in the locker room I was proud of the way they fought through the adversity in the middle of it. The momentum was switching a couple of times, and we kept our heads down and kept powering through it.”
The Wildcats had a 13-6 lead near the end of the first quarter, and Brady later tied the game at 14-14 in the second. When Maxwell went back up by four off back-to-back Meyer baskets, Brady tied the game again at 18-18 with a Lusk basket and two Shirk free throws.
Maxwell went on a 12-3 run into the third quarter to take a 30-21 lead — nine being its largest lead of the game at that point. The Wildcats later extended that lead to 11 after some back-and-forth play at the end of the frame.
“There are opportunities because there is so much attention on Jack that other guys could step up and hit some big shots,” Conner said.
Brady cut the deficit to two after scoring 11 of the first 15 points of the fourth quarter. The Eagles couldn’t tie the game, however, and Maxwell did enough at the free throw line to win the game 61-55.
“We’re in close games all the time,” Conner said. “And we battle, we never stop competing. I have coaches over and over tell me, ‘You’re a lot better than your record.’ We know that and we don’t really pay much attention to it. We just take each game as a new opportunity.”
GIRLS
Maxwell 42, Brady 32
Tawnee Stout and Jocelyn Cheek scored seven each, and Maxwell had eight players score as the Wildcats defeated Brady 42-32 on Tuesday.
Sierra Carr led the Eagles with 11 points, followed by eight from Carra Terry and six from Keaton Fattig.
Maxwell broke a 7-7 tie at the end of the first quarter with a 14-2 run to take a 12-point lead. Brady cut into that deficit a bit thanks to a Fatting 3 to go into halftime trailing 23-15.
The Eagles couldn’t string together a run large enough to catch the Wildcats. They went into the fourth quarter trailing 32-22, but Maxwell took a lead as large as 15 and forced Brady to foul late. Maxwell held Brady at bay for a 42-32 victory.
Maxwell boys (61)
Jack Meyer 24, Ty Robinson 17, Taylor Cheek 13, Tyce Cumming 3, Easton Jones 2, Levi Huffman 2.
Brady (55)
Shane Most 16, Rylie Shirk 14, Blake Lusk 13, Cooper Franzen 5, Shawn McBride 4, Dillon Miller 3.
Maxwell girls (42)
Tawnee Stout 7, Jocelyn Cheek 7, Harley Kuenning 6, Joree Cumming 5, Myah Essman 5, Jenna Miller 4, Laynee Boltz 4, Mataya Stubbs 4.
Brady (32)
Sierra Carr 11, Carra Terry 8, Keaton Fattig 6, Elsie Golter 5, Taryn Stearns 2.