Maxwell boys hold off Hershey in first round of C2-11 subdistrict

SUTHERLAND — What Maxwell was able to do through three and half quarters on Tuesday night was the difference over what Hershey did over the final four minutes of regulation.

Jack Meyer had 20 points as the third-seeded Wildcats — who led by 16 points midway through the fourth quarter — held on for a 53-52 win in a C2-11 subdistrict prep boys basketball game.

“(Assistant coach Jarod) Meinheit and I talked before the start of the fourth quarter,” Maxwell coach Quin Conner said. “We said, ‘We’re up 15 right now but until we get this under two (minutes) we’re not comfortable. (Hershey) missed some shots through the first three quarters they definitely should of hit and eventually those are going to start falling when they have shooters like they do.”

Maxwell (9-15) faces top-seeded Hitchcock County (15-10) in Thursday’s championship game. The Falcons rolled to a 61-25 win over Sutherland in the other semifinal matchup.

Hitchcock County beat Maxwell 52-39 on Jan. 22.

Hershey’s Garrett Brannan hit his third 3-pointer of the game — and the Panthers’ seventh of the fourth quarter — with roughly four seconds left in regulation. That brought Hershey to within a point of Maxwell but with no timeouts left, time ticked away without the Wildcats having to inbound the ball.

“It was (due to) a little bit of everything,” Hershey coach Dustin Jorgenson of Maxwell building its double-digit lead. “I told the boys, ‘That’s on me.’ I didn’t have us prepared tonight. Tough way to end the season but Maxwell played a nice game and shot the ball really well.”

Easton Jones added 16 points for the Wildcats, who fell to Hershey 53-37 in a regular-season matchup on Jan. 7.

“We just played harder tonight,” Conner said. “I told (the team) after the last Hershey game, ‘You guys didn’t compete. You didn’t play hard.’ They agreed. That was the difference (Tuesday). They were locked in for 32 (minutes).”

Aidan George and Austin Zachry had 16 and 13 points, respectively, to lead the Panthers (8-15).

The Wildcats outscored Hershey 18-5 in the second quarter to take an 11-point lead at break. Meyer scored five points in a manner of seconds to give Maxwell a 51-35 lead with just over four minutes left in regulation.

Meyer converted a three-point play and then drove for a layup to give the Wildcats a 16-point cushion.

But the Panthers refused to go away quietly.

“I thought we showed a lot of heart and resilience at the end,” Jorgensen said. “We hit some shots, just not enough.”

Hitchcock County 61, Sutherland 25

Trent Kisker had a game-high 24 points as the Falcons won their third straight game.

Drew Scott added 15 points as Hitchcock County outscored Sutherland 17-3 in the third quarter to build a 30-point lead.

Falcons coach Randall Rath said that while the team is advancing, there are things his players need to clean up before the next game.

“I didn’t think we played with a lot of intensity or focus really the entire game,” Rath said. “We’ve got to come prepared to play better.”

Mason Roberts had nine points to lead Sutherland (1-19).

“I thought our kids competed pretty well in the first half,” Sutherland coach Dan Dyer said. “I was a little frustrated with the last possession of (the first half). We were down nine and they had three offensive rebounds that led to a kickout (3-pointer). We came out n the second half and it was kind of the same thing.

“Ball control has been an issue for us most of the season but it has never been effort.”

Hitchcock County (61):

Braydn Hutto 4, Colten Hagan 7, Drew Scott 15, Jason Unrein 3, Travis Neben 2, Trent Kisker 24, Mason Schilke 6.

Sutherland (25):

Jackson Sinsel 5, Harmon Johnsen 5, Cole Gerdes 2, Boone Snyder 4, Mason Roberts 9.

Maxwell (53):

Tyce Cumming 2, Ty Robinson 6, Jack Meyer 20, Easton Jones 16, Trevor Cohn 3, Levi Huffman 5, Taylor Cheek 2.

Hershey (52):

Garrett Brannan 9, Aidan George 16, Austin Zachry 13, Cole Schwager 6, Cooper Hill 8,

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.