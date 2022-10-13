Maxwell pulls away from Sutherland in second half to keep playoff hopes alive

MAXWELL — Now, the Wildcats will get to do some scoreboard watching.

Maxwell scored five times in the second half to beat Sutherland 50-8 on Thursday night and remain alive in the NSAA playoff race. And depending on how some things break in other games on Friday night, Maxwell (4-4) could earn one of the final spots in the 16-team Class D-1 playoff field.

“This puts us in position,” Maxwell coach Eamonn Feeney said. “If things fall our way we can get in as a 16th seed. We were 1-7 last year, and it was a real tough season for us. This year we were hopeful that we would be able to make some noise, and we were.”

The Wildcats, who won one game in each of the past two seasons, forced six Sutherland turnovers (three fumbles, three interceptions), and four came in the second half to break open a game that Maxwell led 14-6 at the break.

“Like I told the boys at the end, that was the best game we’ve played (this season),” Feeney said. “We had very few mistakes on our end, and we forced mistakes on their end. That’s how you win ballgames.”

Sutherland fumbled on consecutive offensive plays in the third quarter, and the Wildcats converted both turnovers into touchdowns on short runs by Levi Huffman and Easton Messersmith.

“We got the turnovers but had to capitalize on them,” said Messersmith, who picked off two passes on defense. “I think we did a good job in doing that.”

Maxwell also forced a three-and-out on Sutherland’s next possession, and Huffman scored on a 30-yard run to give the Wildcats a 34-6 lead with 1 minute, 24 seconds left in the third quarter.

“We don’t do any special talks at halftime, we just make adjustments,” Feeney said. “We didn’t have a whole lot to do, just a few things. (Sutherland) lined up differently that we thought they would on defense (in the first half), so really, we just talked about that.

“We just said (to the players), ‘Just keep playing ball. Keep doing your thing,’” Feeney said. “And they did. (The players) flew around and had fun, and we came away with the win.”

Huffman added his third score of the game on a short run as Maxwell built a 36-point lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

Wildcats junior Jacob Leighton added a 63-yard run with just under two minutes left in regulation, a score that came after Sutherland’s Kole Walz blocked a punt that led to a safety and the Sailors’ only points of the second half.

The Wildcats never trailed in the game and took the lead on their second possession of the game as Messersmith connected with Kole Jones for a 43-yard touchdown pass on a corner route.

The Sailors responded with a short touchdown run by Cauy Kohl as the Wildcats led 8-6 after the opening quarter.

Messersmith extended the Wildcats lead with a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Maxwell came up empty on another scoring opportunity just before the half.

Sutherland fumbled at the Maxwell 18 and the Wildcats drove down the field on the ensuing possession. But the Sailors stopped Maxwell on downs at the Sutherland 16 to end the threat.

“We were a little bit disappointed in how we played that first half,” Huffman said. “It was (about) building on those mistakes. We didn’t want to make those mistakes again (in the second half).”