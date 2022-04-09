Maxwell/St. Pat's baseball sweeps Twin River for first-ever wins

Ty Robinson helped the Maxwell/St. Pat’s baseball team earn its first two ever wins in multiple, memorable ways on Saturday against Twin River.

In the first game, Robinson pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout as MSP won in a 10-0 mercy rule in the sixth inning. And in the second game, Robinson collected six RBI off two hits, including a 3-run home run, to help Maxwell/St. Pat’s win 13-6.

“I’m excited for the kids and both schools,” MSP coach Ryan Jones said. “It was a long year last year, it really was, but those kids took it on the chin. I felt this year we had a lot more chances to get some wins, but until it happens, you never know. I’m really excited for the program and what the kids did today.”

Robinson’s play highlighted two strong points for MSP on the day: strong offense and solid pitching. MSP scored 23 runs on 20 hits, while only allowing six runs on five hits.

Robinson was the only pitcher in game one, tossing just 58 pitches across six innings.

Easton Jones took the mound in the second, allowing five runs — two earned — on one hit, while striking out seven. Andrew Brosius tossed an inning in relief, allowing one unearned run on one hit, and Easton Geisler gave up no hits or runs, and walked just one batter in the final inning.

“Ty Robinson threw outstanding,” Jones said. “He threw a heck of a game. We hit the ball pretty hard in Game 1, especially in the first inning. We got a couple hits, which was nice, and kept the momentum going.”

Robinson, Easton Messersmith and Cyrrus Messersmith each had two hits in the first game, and Easton Jones led the team with three RBI. Jones followed with four hits in the second game, while Robinson had two.

“It was a lot of offense, which you need to do when your defense isn’t making routine plays, so that was nice to see us really hitting the ball in Game 2,” Jones said.

Maxwell/St. Pat’s got started early in the first inning of the first game when Jones’ triple scored Brosius, and an error on a throw to third allowed Jones to come home. Robinson scored a third run when the catcher overthrew a throw to third.

MSP didn’t score again until the fourth. Jones hit into a fielder’s choice to score Geisler, Brosius later scored on a passed ball, and Easton Messersmith hit an RBI-single up the middle to put MSP up 6-0.

An error in the fifth scored two more, and both Easton and Cyrrus Messersmith picked up RBI in the sixth to force the run rule.

Twin River struck in the first inning of the second game after a pair of errors allowed three runs to score. MSP got its runs back when a throwing error allowed Jones and Robinson to score, and Isaac Irish’s RBI groundout to the pitcher tied the game.

Robinson hit a three-run double in the second inning to put MSP ahead 6-3. Twin River responded with two runs in the third to cut the deficit to one.

Cyrrus Messersmith extended the lead to three with a two-run single in the fourth, then Robinson followed suit with a three-run home run in the fifth. Tyler Townsend scored on a throwing error to push the score to 12-5, and both teams traded runs in the next inning to set the score at 13-6.

“We don’t have a senior on the roster,” Jones said. “There are six freshmen that start. Good things to come, but as far as this year, I’m happy with the wins and hopefully we get quite a few more this year.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.