Maxwell upsets Hitchcock County to win C2-11 subdistrict

SUTHERLAND — The Maxwell boys basketball team is embracing the underdog and running with it.

Jack Meyer had 18 points as the third-seeded Wildcats (10-15) upset No. 1 Hitchcock County 44-35 Thursday night in the C2-11 subdistrict final.

Now, Maxwell is one win away from a state tournament berth.

“Like we said in the locker room after (the game), the only people that matter are the people in this locker room,” Meyer said. “We don’t care if anyone else thinks we’re going to lose or win or whatever. It’s what we think in our locker room.”

Easton Jones and Trevor Cohn added eight and seven points, respectively, for the Wildcats.

Trent Kisker had a team-high 11 points for the Falcons (15-11) and Braydn Hutto added 10.

The Wildcats advanced in the postseason with the victory in a game that was less than aesthetically-pleasing basketball.

The team combined for 17 fouls in the third quarter alone.

But the Wildcats weren’t too concerned about how they got it done. Just that they did.

“I don’t care if we came in here tonight and won 1-0,” Maxwell coach Quin Conner said. “A win is a win. Not too many people remember the score, they just see the ‘W’ and that’s all we’re here for. If you’re going to look at wins and losses, our record kind of speaks to that but we’re playing our best basketball now. That’s all we can ask for.”

Despite the number of fouls, Hitchcock County went 10-of-23 from the free throw line.

Maxwell was 17-of-27 from the line and hit 10 of 15 opportunities in the fourth quarter.

Meyer hit all four of his free throws in the final eight minutes, including a pair that gave Maxwell a 40-29 lead with two minutes left in regulation.

The Falcons never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

Maxwell played a 1-3-1 zone throughout the game and the Falcons struggled from the field.

“It was a very physical game and hard to get any (offensive) rhythm for both teams,” Hitchcock County coach Randall Rath said. “I don’’t know how many 2-on-1 or 3-on-1s we had where we turned the ball over and just threw it away. You’ve got to convert, especially when you’re struggling scoring

Maxwell held a 20-8 lead on a three-point play by Easton Jones late in the second quarter.

The Wildcats cushion was cut to five early in the third quarter, but Maxwell led 30-20 headed into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats made a switch to a 1-3-1 zone about a month ago, after a regular-season loss to Hitchcock County and have stayed with it.

“It’s a whole new experience for me because I don’t like zone that much,” Conner said. “But we thought it would work against a team like (the Falcons) and we thought we would see them again down the road.

“They are hard to handle in man,” Conner said. “We forced them into some difficult shots (playing zone) tonight.”

Maxwell (44):

Tyce Cumming 1, Ty Robinson 4, Jack Meyer 18, Easton Jones 8, Trevor Cohn 7, Levi Huffman 4. Taylor Cheek 2.

Hitchcock County (35):

Braydn Hutto 10, Colten Hagan 6, Drew Scott 3, Keynan Gaston 2, Travis Neben 3, Trent Kisker 11.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.