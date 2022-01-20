Maxwell wrestling wins home triangular, eyes trip to state duals

MAXWELL — The Maxwell wrestling team will face its biggest tests of the season so far over the next five days.
The Wildcats will compete in the RPAC tournament on Friday in Alma, an event Maxwell finished second in last year after a run of four-straight championship performances.
That is followed by a home triangular on Tuesday against Brady and Mullen. With a win over Mullen, the Wildcats would earn a spot in the Class D field for next month’s NSAA dual wrestling state meet
“(The season) is starting to amp up,” Maxwell senior Kayden Stubbs said after the Wildcats beat Medicine Valley and Sandhills Valley 54-3 and 54-6, respectively, in a home triangular on Thursday night. “You’re starting to get excited about hopefully getting a chance at state duals, and districts are ready to roll around the corner too.”
Sandhills Valley edged Medicine Valley 24-18 in the other dual on a night where forfeits dominated all three matchups.
“They have guys out right now and just don’t have the numbers (overall),” Maxwell coach Ryan Jones said of Medicine Valley and Sandhills Valley. “We got some (forfeits), but in the matches we had, we got a couple big wins and we got to see a couple of our younger kids.”
Stubbs received a forfeit against Medicine Valley and then pinned Sandhills Valley’s Kaden Blake just 61 seconds into their matchup at 285 pounds.
The Maxwell senior placed sixth in the state in the weight class last year, but dropped down to his natural 220 pound class this season.
The move was made with the graduation of Luke Howitt, who reached the 220-pound state championship match last season.
And you could say the change has more than worked out for him this year.
Stubbs remained ranked third at 220 pounds in Class D in the recent newrestle.com state poll with a 28-2 record. His losses have come against Sutherland’s Gavin White and Arapahoe’s Levi Kerner, who are the top-ranked individuals in the class at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively.
“He’s always been good but (Stubbs) is starting to excel on his feet,” Jones said. “He’s going to have a tough tournament at the RPAC and he’s at a tough weight in our district too. But he is doing all the right things every day in the classroom and in school. Then he gets up in the wrestling room and just works hard.”
Stubbs is one reason why Maxwell has a 9-1 dual meet record and has finished first in a few individual tournaments as well so far this season. But Jones said the team knows the toughest challenges is ahead.
“Going to state duals is a goal of ours but we know they have a tough team up there (in Mullen),” Jones said. “They’re ranked No. 2 for a reason but we’re excited for the challenge.”
Maxwell 54, Medicine Valley 3
106 — Wyatt Heessel (M) won by forfeit. 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — Double forfeit. 126 — Double forfeit. 132 — Double forfeit. 138 — Easton Messersmith (M) won by forfeit. 145 — Owen Heessel (M) by forfeit. 152 — Cyrrus Messersmith (M) won by forfeit. 160 — Jacob Tobey (M) pin Jeffrey Nelsen, 1:12. 170 — Josh Gage (MV) def. Ayden Steffens, 13-6. 182 — Tyler Neill (M) won by forfeit. 195 — Jaycob Young (M) pin Aspen Henderson, 3:15. 220 — Jacob Cooper (M) won by forefit. 285 — Kayden Stubbs (M) won by forfeit.
Sandhills Valley 24, Medicine Valley 18
106 — Double foreit. 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — Double forfeit. 126 — Double forfeit. 132 — Double forfeit. 138 — Braden Powell (SV) won by forfeit. 145 — Camron White (SV) won by forfeit. 152 — Conner Weekly (SV) won by forfeit. 160 — Jeffrey Nelsen (MV) won by forfeit. 170 — Josh Gage (MV) won by forfeit. 182 — Double forfeit. 195 — Double forfeit. 220 — Aspen Henderson (MV) pin Kaden Blake, 3:30. 285 — Kaden Allen (SV) won by forfeit.
Maxwell 54, Sandhills Valley 6
106 — Wyatt Heessel (M) won by forfeit. 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — Double forfeit. 126 — Double forfeit. 132 — Double forfeit. 138 — Owen Heessel (M) won by forfeit. 145 — Riley Miller (M) pin Camron White, 1:07. 152 — Conner Weekly (SV) pin Cyrrus Messersmith, 2:55. 160 — Jacob Tobey (M) won by forfeit. 170 — Ayden Steffens (M) won by forfeit. 182 — Tyler Neill (M) won by forfeit. 195 — Jaycob Young (M) won by forfeit. 220 — Jacob Copper (M) pin Kaden Blake, 0:16. 285 — Kayden Stubbs (M) pin Kaden Allen, 1:01.