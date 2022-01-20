Maxwell wrestling wins home triangular, eyes trip to state duals

Stubbs received a forfeit against Medicine Valley and then pinned Sandhills Valley’s Kaden Blake just 61 seconds into their matchup at 285 pounds.

The Maxwell senior placed sixth in the state in the weight class last year, but dropped down to his natural 220 pound class this season.

The move was made with the graduation of Luke Howitt, who reached the 220-pound state championship match last season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And you could say the change has more than worked out for him this year.

Stubbs remained ranked third at 220 pounds in Class D in the recent newrestle.com state poll with a 28-2 record. His losses have come against Sutherland’s Gavin White and Arapahoe’s Levi Kerner, who are the top-ranked individuals in the class at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively.

“He’s always been good but (Stubbs) is starting to excel on his feet,” Jones said. “He’s going to have a tough tournament at the RPAC and he’s at a tough weight in our district too. But he is doing all the right things every day in the classroom and in school. Then he gets up in the wrestling room and just works hard.”