Maxwell wrestling wins St. Pat's Tournament

The Maxwell wrestling team brought 13 wrestlers to the St. Pat’s Tournament, and 12 of them medaled. Three of them won their respective weight classes, and four finished runner-up.

Those finishes were more than enough for the Wildcats to secure first with 193 points on Friday.

“Anytime you can win a tournament championship, you got to be happy, and the Wildcats are happy,” Maxwell coach Ryan Jones said. “We had a lot of kids win a lot of matches, and it was nice to see. And some kids that needed some wins put in some hard work, we were happy to see them get some wins today.

“Overall, a great team effort. Really happy with the way our kids wrestled.”

St. Pat’s finished second with 130 points in their home invite, winning three weight classes and finishing runner-up in another. Brady tied Kimball for third with 115.

“We really racked up some wins today,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Wood said. “It was super fun.”