Maxwell wrestling wins St. Pat's Tournament

The Maxwell wrestling team brought 13 wrestlers to the St. Pat’s Tournament, and 12 of them medaled. Three of them won their respective weight classes, and four finished runner-up.
Those finishes were more than enough for the Wildcats to secure first with 193 points on Friday.
“Anytime you can win a tournament championship, you got to be happy, and the Wildcats are happy,” Maxwell coach Ryan Jones said. “We had a lot of kids win a lot of matches, and it was nice to see. And some kids that needed some wins put in some hard work, we were happy to see them get some wins today.
“Overall, a great team effort. Really happy with the way our kids wrestled.”
St. Pat’s finished second with 130 points in their home invite, winning three weight classes and finishing runner-up in another. Brady tied Kimball for third with 115.
“We really racked up some wins today,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Wood said. “It was super fun.”
Maxwell’s Wyatt Heessel won at 106 after pinning all three of his opponents, two of which came within the first 18 seconds. Easton Messersmith followed suit at 138, pinning two of his opponents, winning another by major decision and picking up the last win due to injury.
Kayden Stubbs bested three of his opponents at 220 by fall and defeated St. Pat’s Landon Nichols by major decision.
Dallas Beegle won by decision at 132 over Brady’s Aiden Mitchell, but he was pinned by Kimball’s James McGinnis in the first period.
Owen Heessel defeated three of his opponents at 145 by fall, but was pinned by St. Pat’s Gavin Nutter in his final match. Same thing happened to Jaycob Young at 195. He pinned three of his opponents but lost to St. Pat’s Justin Schroll by fall.
Jacob Cooper made quick work of his first two opponents in the heavyweight division but lost quick to St. Pat’s Ben Melton.
“We’re young and inexperienced, but our kids are already getting better,” Jones said. “You certainly want to peak at the end of the year, but our kids are improving right now. We have to keep it going, and you never know what could happen.”
St. Pat’s saw first-place finishes from Schroll, Nutter and Melton. Matthew Phelps came in second at 160 after defeating Maxwell’s Cyrus Messersmith and falling to Dundy County-Stratton’s Chase Wiese in the second period.
Brady’s Triston Stearns won at 170. Alijah Stevens, Levi Jurjens and Cameron Carr finished runner-up in their respective weight classes for the Eagles.
“The team getting second place, we get to take a picture here,” Wood said. “We haven’t done that in a long time.”
Team results
1, Maxwell, 193. 2, St. Pat’s, 130. 3, Brady, 115. 3, Kimball, 115. 5, Dayspring Christian Academy, 86. 6, Dundy County/Stratton, 52. 7, Paxton, 11. 8, Hyannis, 0.
Individual results
106 — 1, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 2, Matthew Johnson, Kimball. 3, Dale Shaner, Brady. 4, Lucas Shaner, Brady.
120 — 1, Cody Brinkman, Kimball. 2, Emily Willis, Dundy County/Stratton. 3, Landen Beauvais, Dayspring Christian Academy. 4, Kellin Nelson, Brady. 5, Drew Sandstrom, Dayspring Christian Academy.
132 — 1, James McGinnis, Kimball. 2, Dallas Beegle, Maxwell. 3, Aiden Mitchum, Brady.
138 — 1, Easton Messersmith, Maxwell. 2, Alijah Stevens, Brady. 3, Jayden Klein, St. Pat’s. 4, Kaleo Aricayos, Dayspring Christian Academy. 5, Anthony Pierce, Paxton.
145 — 1, Gaven Nutter, St. Pat’s. 2, Owen Heessel, Maxwell. 3, Justin Klosterman, Kimball. 4, Braxton Williams, Maxwell. 5, Amber Crocker, Paxton.
152 — 1, Trey Schindler, Kimball. 2, Jacob Martin, Dayspring Christian Academy. 3, Riley Miller, Maxwell. 4, Jaxon Martin, Dayspring Christian Academy. 5, Jacob Leighton, Maxwell.
160 — 1, Chase Wiese, Dundy County/Stratton. 2, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s. 3, Cyrrus Messersmith, Maxwell.
170 — 1, Triston Stearns, Brady. 2, Connor Clark, Dayspring Christian Academy. 3, Jacob Tobey, Maxwell.
182 — 1, Cody Daharsh, Dayspring Christian Academy. 2, Levi Jurjens, Brady. 3, Landen Bonnell, Dayspring Christian Academy. 4, Tyler Neill, Maxwell. 5, Trisdyn Ekross, Paxton.
195 — 1, Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s. 2, Jaycob Young, Maxwell. 3, Logan Dodson, St. Pat’s. 4, Klayton Rinne, Dundy County/Stratton. 5, Kaden Vasquez, Paxton.
220 — 1, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 2, Cameron Carr, Brady. 3, Landon Nichols, St. Pat's. 4, Braxton Richards, St. Pat`s. 5, Nicholas Long, Dayspring Christian Academy.
285 — 1, Ben Melton, St. Pat’s. 2, Jacob Copper, Maxwell. 3, John Fricke, Paxton. 4, Tobi Ohrman, Dundy County/Stratton.