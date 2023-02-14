Olivia Hansen scored 19 points as the Maywood-Hayes Center girls basketball team defeated Maxwell 72-33 on Tuesday in the Subdistrict D1-11 tournament.

“We were really rushing our possessions there in the first half,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kim Stengel said. “We talked about valuing possessions a little bit more. Everybody really wanted to shoot … but otherwise, we played great on defense.”

Kiley Hejtmanek and Ashlin Broz each scored 14 points. Hejtmanek, Hansen and Broz are part of a Maywood-Hayes Center senior class that won a combined 200 games in their volleyball and basketball careers.

Jocelyn Cheek led Maxwell with 15 points, and Kristyn Cheek scored six.

Maywood-Hayes Center opened the game with a 15-4 fourth quarter, but Maxwell cut the deficit to seven at 15-8 with back-to-back baskets to start the second quarter.

The Wolves held a 10-point lead for a few minutes in the second quarter until Maywood-Hayes Center went on an 8-2 run to extend the lead to 30-14. The Wolves led 33-16 at halftime.

Maywood-Hayes Center posted a game-high 21 points in the third quarter to extend the lead to 54-29 and put the game out of reach.

“(I told them) just take a deep breath,” Stengel said. “‘Let’s just continue to play our basketball and put the ball in the hole. Get the higher-percentage shots and then spread it out and keep rolling.’”

The Wolves held Maxwell to just four points in the fourth quarter while scoring another 18 to win the game 72-33.

Maywood-Hayes Center will play Cambridge in the Subdistrict D1-11 final on Thursday in Hayes Center. Cambridge defeated Sandhills Valley 73-34 on Tuesday to grab a spot in the finals.

“Just the girls working together,” Stengel said on the biggest key to victory. “Working together on defense, working together on offense. Trying to find each other.”

Maywood-Hayes Center (72)

Olivia Hansen 19, Kiley Hejtmanek 14, Ashlin Broz 14, Kesli Cox 7, Ellie Sheppard-Broz 6, Reagan Stengel 5, Karissa Stengel 4, Mataya Roberts 2, Blayklee Farr 1.

Maxwell (33)

Jocelyn Cheek 15, Kristyn Cheek 6, Mataya Stubbs 5, Laynee Boltz 3, Madelyn Flock 2, Alexus Osborn 2.