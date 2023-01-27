Maywood-Hayes Center boys defeat Dundy County-Stratton in RPAC Tournament

A late travel with three seconds left cost Dundy County-Stratton as the Tigers lost to Maywood-Hayes Center 60-58 on Friday in the RPAC West Division finals in Paxton.

Maywood-Hayes Center led for most of the second half and held off a late Dundy County-Stratton run that saw the Class D1 No. 4 Tigers stay within two possessions of Class D1’s No. 1 ranked team.

Four straight MHC points to break a 51-51 tie early in the fourth quarter helped the Wolves pull out the 60-58 win.

DCS took control early with a 13-5 start, but MHC chipped away at the lead until the Wolves took a 17-16 lead. Both teams traded baskets — and the lead — as MHC went into the second quarter with a 19-18 lead.

The trend of trading baskets continued into the second, as the game was tied or the lead changed hands 12 times in the frame.

Dundy County-Stratton tied the game at 32-32 in the final minute of the second quarter, but a Maywood-Hayes Center 3 followed by a buzzer-beating basket put the Wolves ahead 37-32 at halftime.

The Wolves stayed in control in the third, extending the lead to as many as nine in the frame while cutting off any Tiger run in the process.

DCS was right back in the game by the end of the quarter, however. The Tigers cut the deficit to three at 47-44, but MHC responded with a basket to go back up by five. A DCS free throw put the score at 49-45 going into the fourth quarter.

Dundy County-Stratton opened with a 3 to pull within one, but Maywood-Hayes Center responded with a basket. Another DCS 3 tied the game at 51-51 with five minutes left.

The Wolves scored the next four points, going up by four and creating enough separation to close out the game. Dundy County-Stratton cut the deficit down to two at 60-58, but a late travel call with around three seconds left ended the Tigers’ hopes of winning.

The Wolves will face Bertrand in the RPAC Championship at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the MCC Graff Events Center.

Bertrand defeated Cambridge 45-35 on Friday to win the RPAC East Division.