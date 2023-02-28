MAYWOOD — The Maywood-Hayes Center boys basketball team is going to the state tournament for the first time as a co-op.

The Class D1 No. 2 Wolves used a late fourth quarter run to pull away from Loomis for a 50-31 win in the District D1-2 final to clinch a spot in Lincoln next week.

“They made it a game,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kolby Hamilton said. “Luckily, we switched up defenses there late to our 1-3-1 and that kind of got them out of their rhythm there a little bit, and we were able to pull away.”

Maywood hasn’t reached the state tournament since 1964 when it lost in the semifinals to Beaver Crossing. Hayes Center last made the tournament in 2012 when it lost to Giltner in the first round.

On Tuesday, Hayden Kramer led the Wolves with 12 points, followed by Kyler Cox and Jeremiah Ingison with 11 each and Haydn Farr with nine.

Cale Nelson led Loomis with 12 points, and Ben Trompke scored six.

It seemed as if Maywood-Hayes Center would run away with the game after a strong first quarter that saw the Wolves go up 14-3.

Loomis, though, never went away. Loomis cut the deficit to single digits at 18-10, but Maywood-Hayes Center went on a 10-0 run just before halftime to extend the Wolves’ lead to 28-10.

A disastrous third quarter almost cost the Wolves, though.

Maywood-Hayes Center was held to just five points while Loomis scored 17 to cut the deficit to five at 33-27. Loomis suddenly had most of the momentum.

“Third quarter … we didn’t really have a good third quarter against St. Pat’s the other night too,” Hamilton said. “They made some great halftime adjustments, and we didn’t hit some shots.”

Whatever happened to Maywood-Hayes Center in the third quarter went away in the fourth. Both teams traded baskets for a 36-31 lead, then it was all MHC.

The Wolves went on a 14-0 run to close out the game, clinching a spot in the Class D1 state tournament next week.

Maywood-Hayes Center is currently the No. 2 wildcard seed, which would have the Wolves playing at 6 p.m. on March 8 at the Devaney Center. The Wolves should play either Mead, who knocked off Leyton 44-33, or Ansley-Litchfield, who defeated Bancroft-Rosalie 56-46.

“There are a lot of good teams,” Hamilton said. “We’re going to have to play better in the halfcourt. We’re going to have to make some shots, we’re going to have to shoot better in the halfcourt. Continue to play good defense and give ourselves a chance to win.”

Maywood-Hayes Center (50)

Hayden Kramer 12, Kyler Cox 11, Jeremiah Ingison 11, Haydn Farr 9, Jhett Sellers 5, Jonathan Patel 2.

Loomis (31)

Cale Nelson 12, Ben Trompke 6, Tyson Essex 5, Wes Trompke 4, Gunnar Hadley 2, Zac Rademaker 2.