Maywood-Hayes Center falls in third place game to BDS

Olivia Hansen recorded 24 kills, but Maywood-Hayes Center fell to BDS 21-25, 25-19, 20-25, 27-25, 15-11 in the Class D1 third-place game Saturday at Lincoln North Star.

The Wolves played in the third-place game for the third straight season, finishing fourth twice.

Hansen’s 24 kills were a match high. Mataya Roberts added eight, followed by Maddie Doyle’s six, Alexis Wood’s four and Kiley Hejtmanek’s three.

Aniah Seiler led the team with 45 digs, and Hejtmanek had six aces.

Maywood-Hayes Center couldn’t break away from BDS for most of the first set, as any run was met with a BDS streak.

The set followed this pattern until the score was tied at 18-18, when Maywood-Hayes Center scored five of the next six points to take a 23-19 lead. The Wolves won the set 25-21.

Maywood-Hayes Center kept the momentum up by starting the second set with a 10-3 lead, but BDS, just like in the third set, quickly erased the deficit with a run of its own. BDS caught the Wolves at 16-16 as part of a 7-0 run that saw BDS take a 19-16 lead.

BDS won the set 25-19.

Both teams traded rallies in the third until the score was 20-20. Maywood-Hayes Center won the final five points to win the set 25-20.

Maywood-Hayes Center had a chance to close out the match in the fourth, but BDS played the Wolves close, exchanging points the entire set until the score was tied at 25-25. BDS scored the final two points with kills to force a fifth set.

The Wolves quickly fell behind in the fifth, with BDS took a 12-4 lead. Maywood-Hayes Center had one more run to pull to within three at 13-11, but BDS closed out the match with back-to-back kills to win the set 15-11.