Maywood-Hayes Center falls to CWC in semifinals

Maywood-Hayes Center had no answer for Morgan Ramsey. It didn’t matter if it was on offense or defense, Ramsey proved to be too challenging for the Wolves to overcome.
She was CWC’s answer in all three sets offensively, collecting a game-high 26 kills. To compare, the second-highest number of kills was 12. She also added two aces.
On defense, her height was a challenge for Maywood-Hayes Center at the net, as she collected four blocks and constantly got a hand on the ball.
Behind Ramsey’s stellar performance, CWC swept Maywood-Hayes Center 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 in the Class D2 NSAA state volleyball tournament semifinals in Lincoln on Friday.
“Today’s disappointing. You always want to be in the championship,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kory Rohde said. “But I thought our girls played with a lot of heart … we just came up a little short today. Very proud of them though. We don’t ever give up and that’s probably why we haven’t been beaten too much until today.”
Ramsey and teammate Tessa Metschke were a big reason why CWC jumped out to a lead in the first set and maintained it down the stretch when the Wolves started a comeback.
A few shots out of bounds put Maywood-Hayes Center down just one at 16-15, but a serve into the net gave CWC the next serve. That’s when Ramsey struck.
Her block put CWC up by three. While Jaycee Widener got two kills and a block in the final stretch of the set, it wasn’t enough to combat Ramsey’s two kills and two blocks, or Metschke’s two kills.
Alexis Wood opened the second set with two points on a block and a kill for Maywood-Hayes Center. The teams traded points until it was 5-5, during which Ramsey notched three kills.
The Wolves capitalized on some hits into the net and a Widener kill to go up 9-5. Widener finished the game with team-high nine kills.
“We got some really good athletes, so every big game we can play in like this and the atmosphere is only going to make them better in the future,” Rohde said.
CWC brought the score to 11-9 following two kills each from Metschke and Rachel Dierks, and the Wolves’ only points during the span came off serves into the net. Maywood-Hayes Center kept a lead thanks to mistakes from CWC, kills from Widener and a block from Olivia Hansen.
CWC kept the set close by trading points with the Wolves until it was tied 20-20. Ramsey’s kill gave her team their first lead of the set and forced Rohde to call a timeout. Two more points, one on a hit out of bounds and another on a Metschke kill, forced another timeout.
It didn’t matter, as CWC capped off a 25-20 set win with a 6-0 run and a Ramsey kill.
The third set also started out with both teams trading points early. Back-to-back Metschke kills gave CWC a 6-5 lead, something it didn’t relinquish the rest of the contest.
Maywood-Hayes Center kept things close, but for every point it scored, CWC added one or two points of their own.
Maywood-Hayes Center put together a run to pull within one at 15-14 thanks to some shots hit out of play, an ace from Wood and a kill from Widener. However, that CWC lead grew from one point to two on the next point, then three, then four.
Consecutive kills from Ramsey helped put CWC up 18-14. The Wolves went on one final run to make the score 21-18 after an ace from Widener, but a kill from Dierks and an ace from Ryann Haburchak put things out of reach for Maywood-Hayes Center.
“We really didn’t talk about making it here,” Rohde said. “I mean it’s always been a goal all season for the girls. We always play for each point, and today we came up a little short. I’m proud of them, they’re a great bunch and hope to be back down here next year.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!