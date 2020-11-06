Maywood-Hayes Center falls to CWC in semifinals

Her block put CWC up by three. While Jaycee Widener got two kills and a block in the final stretch of the set, it wasn’t enough to combat Ramsey’s two kills and two blocks, or Metschke’s two kills.

Alexis Wood opened the second set with two points on a block and a kill for Maywood-Hayes Center. The teams traded points until it was 5-5, during which Ramsey notched three kills.

The Wolves capitalized on some hits into the net and a Widener kill to go up 9-5. Widener finished the game with team-high nine kills.

“We got some really good athletes, so every big game we can play in like this and the atmosphere is only going to make them better in the future,” Rohde said.

CWC brought the score to 11-9 following two kills each from Metschke and Rachel Dierks, and the Wolves’ only points during the span came off serves into the net. Maywood-Hayes Center kept a lead thanks to mistakes from CWC, kills from Widener and a block from Olivia Hansen.

CWC kept the set close by trading points with the Wolves until it was tied 20-20. Ramsey’s kill gave her team their first lead of the set and forced Rohde to call a timeout. Two more points, one on a hit out of bounds and another on a Metschke kill, forced another timeout.