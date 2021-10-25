Maywood-Hayes Center knocks off Medicine Valley, reaches Subdistrict D2-8 final

Medicine Valley played Maywood-Hayes Center close for two sets, but by the third set, the Wolves had settled in.

Olivia Hanson notched 14 kills, Maddie Doyle added seven and Lexi Wood and Stevie Handsaker had five each as Maywood-Center swept Medicine Valley 25-20, 25-18, 25-11 Monday on the opening night of Subdistrict D2-8.

“Tonight we just ... we played well enough to win, but I don’t think we played our game,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kory Rohde said.

Rohde said the Wolves figured things out a bit in the second set, but the team needs to bring its best to fight off Loomis on Tuesday in the subdistrict final. Loomis knocked off Bertrand in five sets on Tuesday to reach the final.

“We’ve got to bring the intensity, and we’ve got to play with a lot more teamwork and enthusiasm,” Rohde said. “We have to play better tomorrow night. Loomis will push us. We’ve already played them once this year, and they pushed us, so we’re going to have to bring our A-game.”

Maywood-Hayes Center never trailed against Medicine Valley and both teams were tied only three times throughout all three sets, but the Raiders kept the first two sets interesting.