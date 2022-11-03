Maywood-Hayes Center knocks off Meridian in Class D1

Mataya Roberts notched a team-high 17 kills and Olivia Hansen and Alexis Wood combined for 27 more as Maywood-Hayes Center knocked off Meridian 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21 Thursday in the first round of the Class D1 NSAA State Volleyball Championships.

Hansen recorded 15 kills and Wood added 12. Maddie Doyle had six. Aniah Seiler led with 51 digs and Hansen recorded three aces.

Jaala Stewart led Meridian with 17 kills.

Both teams touted strong defenses throughout, usually forcing long rallies that could fall either way. There were 319 digs between both teams.

That defense was a big reason why Meridian took a lead early on. Meridian broke a 7-7 tie with a 5-0 run to go up 12-7. Maywood-Hayes Center couldn’t catch up.

The Wolves pulled to within three at 20-17, the closest MHC got to catching Meridian, but the Mustangs pulled away by scoring five of the next six points to win the set 25-18.

Everything changed after that.

In the second set, the teams traded points until the score was tied at 12-12. The Wolves used a 4-1 stretch to take a three-point lead, then traded with Meridian until MHC won the set 25-21.

The Wolves came out firing in the third set, setting the pace by scoring the first four points. That strong Meridian defense had no answer for Maywood-Hayes Center in the third set, soon falling behind by as many as 11 at 17-6. MHC won that set by 11 at 25-14.

Maywood-Hayes Center pulled away late in the fourth set with a three-point run to take a 21-18 lead. The Wolves then scored three of the next four points to extend their lead to 24-18 before Meridian attempted a comeback by scoring the next two points.

A service error gave MHC the win, and the Wolves now advance to the state semifinal match for the third straight year. Maywood-Hayes Center will face Cedar Catholic at 11 a.m. Friday.

Cedar Catholic upset No. 2-seed Cambridge Friday in five sets.

Oakland-Craig 3, Southwest 2

Oakland-Craig came back from down two sets to nothing to defeat Southwest 13-25, 24-26, 25-13, 25-10, 15-11 in the first round of the Class C2 tournament.

The Knights dominated the third and fourth set, forcing a pivotal fifth set in which Oakland-Craig never trailed. This came after Southwest handily won the first set and squeaked by in the second.

The Roughriders went on multiple runs in the first set, quickly amassing a lead as large as 14 at 20-6. Southwest went on to win the set 25-13.

Southwest then had to play from behind for most of the second set, usually a point or two behind the Knights throughout. When Oakland-Craig held set point at 24-23, Southwest scored the next three points on consecutive kills to win 26-24.

Everything went Oakland-Craig’s way from there.

The Knights controlled the third and fourth sets, scoring the first seven points in the third set and holding a 15-point lead at one point in the fourth.

While Southwest stuck around in the fifth set, Oakland-Craig still had the momentum from the previous two sets. The Knights never gave up the lead and knocked off Southwest 15-11 to advance to the next round.