Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley advance to D2-8 subdistrict final

MAYWOOD — For the second time in roughly two weeks, the Maywood-Hayes Center girls basketball team faces Medicine Valley.
The top-seeded Wolves advanced to the D2-8 subdistrict title game on Thursday with a 46-14 win over Bertrand on Tuesday night.
The second-seeded Raiders followed that with a 64-44 victory over Loomis in the other semifinal matchup.
Maywood-Hayes Center beat Medicine Valley 53-25 in a matchup between the two programs on Feb. 1.
“(Medicine Valley’s) Stella Heapy is an amazing player and they have a great supporting cast as well,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kimberly Stengel said. “We try and keep her in check as much as we can but they also have other girls who can hit (from the field).”
Kiley Hejtmanek had 12 points to lead the Wolves (22-3), and Lexi Wood added 10 points.
The Wolves outscored the Vikings 17-0 in the second quarter to take a 25-5 lead at the break.
“Working against a zone (defense) slows us down a little bit which is a good game plan against us,” Stengel said. “We took good care of the ball (in the second quarter), waited for the shots that we wanted and got some easy looks in the paint.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start. I think some nerves were involved there.”
Bertrand had a spark at the start of the second half and closed to within 27-12 midway through the third quarter. But the Wolves regained control and re-built a 20-point lead going into the fourth.
Aislan Kidder had five points to lead the Vikings and Yesenia Lopez added four points.
Medicine Valley 64, Loomis 44
Heapy had 18 points to lead four Raiders players in double figures.
Remington Stout and Kaylyn Roblee both added 11 points and Milla Farr chipped in with 10 points for Medicine Valley (11-11).
“That’s a bonus,” Medicine Valley coach Derek Bantam said. “We’ve got one (player) who normally averages double (figures) and we’ve got two or three who are around the five or six-point range.”
The Raiders led 29-26 at the break then scored seven straight points top open the third quarter.
Heapy’s 3-pointer gave Medicine Valley a 36-26 lead less than two minutes into the third quarter. The Raiders outscored the Wolves 20-8 in the quarter to take control of what had been a back-and-forth battle in the first half.
Georgia Crandall had 17 points to lead Loomis and Hanna Stewart had 15.
“We did a lot of good things in the second half,” Bantam said. “We did a little better job of keeping Stewart off some open looks. In the first half, she had a lot of open looks and she hit them. We also kept Crandall out of the paint and hit some shots that we didn’t hit in the first half.”
Stout hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with about six seconds left in the first half to snap a 26-26 tie and give the Raiders the halftime lead.
“That’s a big boost going into half,” Bantam said. “I told the girls (at half), ‘We’re up three, let’s make it at least six going into the fourth.’ We made it six (points) early and kept building on it.”
Bertrand (14):
Katelyn Evans 1, Johanna Ford 1, Yesenia Lopez 4, Aislan Kidder 5, Kaylee Dodson 3.
Maywood-Hayes Center (46):
Reagan Stengel 5, Kiley Hejtmanek 12, Aubrey Broz 3, Stevie Handsaker 7, Olivia Hansen 5, Kesli Cox 4, Lexi Wood 10.
Loomis (44):
Georgia Crandall 17, Neida Booe 4, Jersie Hermanson 1, Baylee Horner 2, Brooklyn Wiese 2, Hanna Stewart 15, Carly Stewart 3.