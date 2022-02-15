Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley advance to D2-8 subdistrict final

MAYWOOD — For the second time in roughly two weeks, the Maywood-Hayes Center girls basketball team faces Medicine Valley.

The top-seeded Wolves advanced to the D2-8 subdistrict title game on Thursday with a 46-14 win over Bertrand on Tuesday night.

The second-seeded Raiders followed that with a 64-44 victory over Loomis in the other semifinal matchup.

Maywood-Hayes Center beat Medicine Valley 53-25 in a matchup between the two programs on Feb. 1.

“(Medicine Valley’s) Stella Heapy is an amazing player and they have a great supporting cast as well,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kimberly Stengel said. “We try and keep her in check as much as we can but they also have other girls who can hit (from the field).”

Kiley Hejtmanek had 12 points to lead the Wolves (22-3), and Lexi Wood added 10 points.

The Wolves outscored the Vikings 17-0 in the second quarter to take a 25-5 lead at the break.