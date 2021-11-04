Maywood-Hayes Center set to move onto Class D2 volleyball semifinals

LINCOLN — Olivia Hansen and the Maywood-Hayes Center volleyball team didn’t let dropping the third set to Diller-Odell affect them.
Rather, it got them to play some of their best volleyball to close out the match and move on to the Class D2 semifinals.
A 6-0 start to a fourth set in which Hansen recorded 10 of her 20 kills helped Maywood-Hayes Center defeat Diller-Odell 25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16 in the first round of the Class D2 playoffs Thursday in Lincoln.
“It was huge,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kory Rohde said. “Getting up 6-0 nothing ... We needed momentum, and that put us out in the lead, and they never recovered from that. So that was huge.”
Diller-Odell, who was looking for its third straight state championship, started falling behind midway through the first set. Maywood-Hayes Center scored four consecutive points to go up 9-5, and used that separation to stay ahead of Diller-Odell the rest of the set.
Diller-Odell only cut that deficit to two points once, and that was at 24-22. Maywood-Hayes Center’s Kyla Patel closed out the set with a kill.
Maywood-Hayes Center used another run in the second set, this time a 6-0 run to break away from a 17-17 tie and go up 23-17, to gain control. Stevie Handsaker had three kills in that stretch.
Diller-Odell scored the next five points to put itself back into the match at 23-22, but it traded points with Maywood-Hayes Center to drop the set 25-23.
“It was a fairly equal game,” Rohde said. “We played tough, they played tough. Not having (Karli) Heidemann hurts them because she’s a power, but they still have talent. We scouted them, we kind of knew what holes in their defense they had. We kind of took advantage of that.”
That newfound momentum, though, carried over into the third set. Diller-Odell got to play with the lead late this time thanks to a two-point swing to escape a 16-16 tie.
Maywood-Hayes Center couldn’t put together a scoring run to retake control of the set and lost 26-24. That was the last time Diller-Odell held a lead.
Hansen notched three kills in Maywood-Hayes Center’s 6-0 run to open the fourth. The closest Diller-Odell came to catching the Wolves was at 8-5, but Maywood-Hayes Center scored eight of the next 11 points to go back up by eight and eventually win the fourth set 25-16.
“Olivia really picked them apart with some nice-placed tips,” Rohde said. “We played well.”
Maywood-Hayes Center faces St. Francis at 11 a.m. on Friday in the Class D2 semifinals. Winner moves on to the championship at 9 a.m. Saturday, while the loser heads to Lincoln Northeast or the third-place game at 11 a.m.
“It’ll be tough,” Rohde said. “They have tradition, they have experience, but hey, we’re gaining experience, and we’re gaining experience. I think it’ll be a pretty even game. They have a lot of talent, and I think we match up well with them, though. I wouldn’t say they have one big monster hitter that we have to deal with, but they play well as a team.”