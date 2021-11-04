Maywood-Hayes Center set to move onto Class D2 volleyball semifinals

Diller-Odell scored the next five points to put itself back into the match at 23-22, but it traded points with Maywood-Hayes Center to drop the set 25-23.

“It was a fairly equal game,” Rohde said. “We played tough, they played tough. Not having (Karli) Heidemann hurts them because she’s a power, but they still have talent. We scouted them, we kind of knew what holes in their defense they had. We kind of took advantage of that.”

That newfound momentum, though, carried over into the third set. Diller-Odell got to play with the lead late this time thanks to a two-point swing to escape a 16-16 tie.

Maywood-Hayes Center couldn’t put together a scoring run to retake control of the set and lost 26-24. That was the last time Diller-Odell held a lead.

Hansen notched three kills in Maywood-Hayes Center’s 6-0 run to open the fourth. The closest Diller-Odell came to catching the Wolves was at 8-5, but Maywood-Hayes Center scored eight of the next 11 points to go back up by eight and eventually win the fourth set 25-16.

“Olivia really picked them apart with some nice-placed tips,” Rohde said. “We played well.”