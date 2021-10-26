Maywood-Hayes Center sweeps Loomis, wins Subdistrict D2-8

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Loomis played with the same intensity in the first set and traded points with Maywood-Hayes Center up until the score was tied at 16-16. Loomis had just erased a three-point deficit, and an ace from Jersie Hermanson tied the set.

Maywood-Hayes Center later held a one-point lead after Loomis scored three of the previous four points, but the Wolves went on a 5-0 run to close out the second set 25-19.

In the third set, however, Loomis played with the lead for most of it. Maywood-Hayes Center tied the set a few times, but Loomis always had an answer.

Maywood-Hayes Center called timeout down 17-13, though, and something changed. The Wolves went on a 12-3 run to win the set fueled by three kills from Stevie Handsaker and at least one kill from five different players.

“It’s kind of weird, we said ‘We’re down a couple points, just play for every point. Just worry about the point in front of you,’” Rohde said. “We just battled for each point, and it worked.”

Maywood-Hayes Center secured its spot in the district final Saturday, and a win there will send the Wolves to the state tournament in Lincoln next week. The matchups haven’t been released yet, but should be by either Wednesday or Thursday.

“We’re still not where we want to be, and I guess that’s good. We want to keep getting better,” Rohde said. “But the games that are coming down the road, we’re going to have to bring our A game every game.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.