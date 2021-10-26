Maywood-Hayes Center sweeps Loomis, wins Subdistrict D2-8

MAYWOOD — Olivia Hansen notched 12 kills and Lexi Wood added eight as Maywood-Hayes Center swept Loomis 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 to win Subdistrict D2-8 on Tuesday in Maywood.
“We played pretty good most of the time,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kory Rohde said. “We had our moments where we could’ve communicated better, and we looked a little sluggish at times, but overall ... Loomis is a great team. They’re scrappy. Defensively, they pick up everything, they’re blocking stuff. They have some good hitters. We’re very fortunate to come out on top tonight. We knew it would be a tough game.”
Rohde said on Monday that Loomis could push the Wolves just like it had during the regular season, when Maywood-Hayes Center won in two close sets. Loomis did just that throughout all three sets Tuesday night, and even held a sizable lead in the third set.
“A lot of teams we play, when we hit the ball, it doesn’t come back to us. It came back to us tonight,” Rohde said. “We need those games to make us better. I’m glad we didn’t have an easy game tonight, because I don’t think it would’ve done us justice.”
In the first set, Maywood-Hayes Center didn’t have a lead larger than six, when a Hansen kill put the Wolves up 14-8.
Loomis used an 11-7 run to pull to within two at 21-19, but a block from Maywood-Hayes Center’s Maddie Doyle and another kill by Hansen put the Wolves up by four and helped them win the set 25-20.
Loomis played with the same intensity in the first set and traded points with Maywood-Hayes Center up until the score was tied at 16-16. Loomis had just erased a three-point deficit, and an ace from Jersie Hermanson tied the set.
Maywood-Hayes Center later held a one-point lead after Loomis scored three of the previous four points, but the Wolves went on a 5-0 run to close out the second set 25-19.
In the third set, however, Loomis played with the lead for most of it. Maywood-Hayes Center tied the set a few times, but Loomis always had an answer.
Maywood-Hayes Center called timeout down 17-13, though, and something changed. The Wolves went on a 12-3 run to win the set fueled by three kills from Stevie Handsaker and at least one kill from five different players.
“It’s kind of weird, we said ‘We’re down a couple points, just play for every point. Just worry about the point in front of you,’” Rohde said. “We just battled for each point, and it worked.”
Maywood-Hayes Center secured its spot in the district final Saturday, and a win there will send the Wolves to the state tournament in Lincoln next week. The matchups haven’t been released yet, but should be by either Wednesday or Thursday.
“We’re still not where we want to be, and I guess that’s good. We want to keep getting better,” Rohde said. “But the games that are coming down the road, we’re going to have to bring our A game every game.”