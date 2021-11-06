Maywood-Hayes Center sweeps Wynot in Class D2 third-place game

LINCOLN — Maywood-Hayes Center picked a good time to have one of its best games of the season.

The Wolves’ defense shined, Olivia Hansen had a game-high 15 kills and Stevie Handsaker and Kyla Patel combined for 16 as Maywood-Hayes Center swept Wynot 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 to win third-place in the Class D2 state volleyball tournament Saturday at Lincoln Northeast.

“The girls played awesome. Defensively, we were everywhere,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kory Rohde said. “That was one of our best games of the year, and that’s the way it should be, having your last game be your best game. I’m super proud of them. They came out and competed, and they wanted to win. They wanted to be in this game and bring home third.”

The Wolves used 88 digs and five solo blocks to keep control throughout all three sets. That helped them transition on offense and pick up 33 kills.

Serving also played a big role, with Kiley Hejtmanek picking up three aces, Alexis Wood and Handsaker adding two and Aniah Seiler contributing one.

All those factored into Maywood-Hayes Center taking a 14-7 lead to start the first set. When Wynot started cutting into the deficit and pulled to within three at 19-16, the Wolves went on a 6-1 run, capped by a Handsaker ace to close out the set 25-17.

