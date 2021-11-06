Maywood-Hayes Center sweeps Wynot in Class D2 third-place game

LINCOLN — Maywood-Hayes Center picked a good time to have one of its best games of the season.
The Wolves’ defense shined, Olivia Hansen had a game-high 15 kills and Stevie Handsaker and Kyla Patel combined for 16 as Maywood-Hayes Center swept Wynot 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 to win third-place in the Class D2 state volleyball tournament Saturday at Lincoln Northeast.
“The girls played awesome. Defensively, we were everywhere,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kory Rohde said. “That was one of our best games of the year, and that’s the way it should be, having your last game be your best game. I’m super proud of them. They came out and competed, and they wanted to win. They wanted to be in this game and bring home third.”
The Wolves used 88 digs and five solo blocks to keep control throughout all three sets. That helped them transition on offense and pick up 33 kills.
Serving also played a big role, with Kiley Hejtmanek picking up three aces, Alexis Wood and Handsaker adding two and Aniah Seiler contributing one.
All those factored into Maywood-Hayes Center taking a 14-7 lead to start the first set. When Wynot started cutting into the deficit and pulled to within three at 19-16, the Wolves went on a 6-1 run, capped by a Handsaker ace to close out the set 25-17.
“They were pretty calm before the game,” Rohde said. “Granted, it’s not the state title game, but it’s still a big game. “They were really calm and really focused. I was really happy with our mental part. Pretty much this year, our mental game has been good, and today was no different.”
The momentum carried into the second set, when Maywood-Hayes Center started to break away with a 6-1 run early in the frame to escape a 5-5 tie and go up 11-6.
When Wynot threatened to get back into the set after pulling within two points at 12-10, the Wolves scored eight of the next 10 points to take a 20-12 lead, eventually winning the set 25-19.
“Wynot’s a good team. Physically, they’ve got some of the tallest girls,” Rohde said. “They’ve got height, they’ve got skill, they’ve got hitters, but we had desire today. We wanted it, and I told the girls, ‘We’re not going to be denied,’ and by gosh, they weren’t going to be denied.”
Wynot played Maywood-Hayes Center the closest in the third set, even leading for a bit, but both teams played to a 17-17 tie. The Wolves took over from there.
Hansen and Handsaker recorded three kills as Maywood-Hayes Center scored five straight to take a 22-17 lead, and the deficit was too much for Wynot to handle. Hansen recorded one more kill to close the final set 25-21 and give the Wolves the third-place trophy.
Maywood-Hayes Center is a young team that only had two seniors on the roster, onne of which, Handsaker, garnered a lot of playing time. Hansen, Hejtmanek, Wood, Seiler, Patel, and outside hitter Maddie Doyle are all returning next season with their eyes on making the state championship game.