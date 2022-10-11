Maywood-Hayes Center volleyball sweeps Sutherland

SUTHERLAND — Olivia Hansen recorded an unofficial 13 kills, and Mataya Roberts added 10 as Maywood-Hayes Center swept Sutherland 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 on Tuesday in Sutherland.

“I think we had some moments of greatness,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Shayne Lawson said. “Some moments where we struggled a little bit, but I thought we did a good job of overcoming those and being able to put the ball away. Made some smart plays. Just had some moments of rockiness but overcame those and were able to put the ball down.”

Maddie Doyle had six kills and Alexis Wood notched five for the Wolves. Fallyn Elfeldt led the Sailors with five kills, followed by Montana Saylor’s three. Mahala Vasquez, Gracyn Elfeldt and Story Rasby had two kills each.

Maywood-Hayes Center broke away from a 9-9 tie in the first set by scoring eight of the next 10 points to take a 17-11 lead.

Wood picked up three of the Wolves next four points on kills, and Maywood-Hayes Center extended its lead to 21-14. The Wolves won the set 25-16.

Maywood-Hayes Center dominated the second set, jumping out to a 13-2 lead that allowed the Wolves to start using some of their bench players. Maywood-Hayes Center took that set 25-14.

Sutherland played Maywood-Hayes Center close in the third. The squads traded points to a 14-14 tie, before the Wolves used their first timeout of the match.

After the timeout, Maywood-Hayes Center started to pull away with a 6-2 run to go up 20-16. The Wolves later closed the set 25-19.

“It was a matter of us mentally overcoming our errors,” Lawson said. “We kind of struggle with that sometimes, but we have to forget the mistake we just made and put the ball down.”

Maywood-Hayes Center moves to 20-1 on the year, with the Wolves’ only loss coming to Cambridge on Oct. 1 in a triangular.

The Wolves are a senior heavy team with plenty of varsity experience, including multiple state runs. Maywood-Hayes Center hopes this season is the one where the Wolves finally break through and make it to the state championship game.

“For me, being a new coach with these girls knowing that they have a lot of experience, I think it's a matter of seeing how they can adapt, and, knowing their knowledge of the game, how they are going to be able to overcome these challenges,” Lawson said. “Being veteran players, what they can do to better themselves.”