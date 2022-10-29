Maywood-Hayes Center wins District D1-3 finals, advances to state

Mataya Roberts led with 17 kills, and Alexis Wood added 16 — 10 of which came in the first set — as Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Pleasanton 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 Saturday to win the District D1-3 Final and secure a spot at the state tournament.

“I thought our girls did a really great job,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Shayne Lawson said. “We kind of focused in a little bit on our defense, it’s kind of been something we’ve struggling with lately, and I thought they did a good job reading Pleasanton. Pleasanton came out firing at us, (and we) kind of had a little bit of a slow start.”

The state tournament begins at 1 p.m. Thursday for Class D1. The tournament itself starts Wednesday with Classes A, B and C1.

This marks the third straight year the Wolves reached state. In 2020, Maywood-Hayes Center finished fourth. Last year, the Wolves came in third.

This year, the Wolves are hoping to do better with a senior heavy starting rotation, most of whom played at state those last two years.

“We’ve had some conversations about … my whole starting lineup, it’s their senior year,” Lawson said. “It’s a matter of how do you want your senior year to end? So just getting them into the right mindset of this is it. We have one week left of the season.”

To make it back to Lincoln, though, No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center needed to knock off No. 14 Pleasanton first.

The Bulldogs were even with Maywood-Hayes Center in the first set, exchanging leads with the Wolves early. Maywood-Hayes Center, though, took the lead for good on a 6-0 run that put the Wolves ahead 20-16.

Maywood-Hayes Center later won the set 25-20, and Wood recorded 10 of her kills in this set alone.

“I told these girls we did a really good job on defense, and now we need to finish and put that ball away,” Lawson said.

The Wolves then opened the second set with an 8-2 run and held a lead between four and six points for most of the set. A 4-point run grew Maywood-Hayes Center's lead to nine at 20-11, with the Wolves eventually winning 25-17.

Roberts recorded eight of her 17 kills in the second set.

The third set mostly resembled the first as Pleasanton played Maywood-Hayes Center close throughout. The Wolves pulled away from a 14-14 tie with three straight points, creating enough separation, pulling away for a 25-19 win.

Maywood-Hayes Center enters the state tournament with a 25-2 record, and both those losses coming against No. 2 Cambridge, a constant roadblock in the Wolves’ state title hopes.

Cambridge topped Maywood-Hayes Center in the regular season and in the subdistrict final. A third matchup on high school volleyball’s biggest stage could be looming, and Lawson said it’s something the Wolves have thought about.

“It’s something that we talked about after our loss earlier in the week,” Lawson said. “I was like ‘You know what, we’ll see them at state,’ and I’d be alright with that. Another matchup at state.”