McCook boys and girls finish second behind Sidney at B-6 District

OGALLALA — Family was on the mind of McCook sophomore Shawna Wilkinson as she took the track on Thursday afternoon.

It would have been the 90th birthday of her great-grandfather, an avid track supporter who died three years ago.

She went out and honored his memory with a first-pace finish in the girls 400-meter run during the District B-6 meet at Ogallala High School.

“I just thought, ‘This is the day. My grandpa is watching and I’m just going to go out and get it done,’” Wilkinson said.

Her winning time of 57.92 seconds was a personal best and also earned her a first trip to the next week’s state meet, a year after the meet was canceled because of COVID-19.

She said her goal was to break 57 seconds but she will take the result.

“I knew if I aimed high, I’d hit somewhere in that range,” Wilkinson said. “I knew if I ran a 57-(second 400) I would be just as happy.

“I’m so happy,” she said. “Our (3,200)-relay team qualified, and watching them cross the finish line in first was such an incredible feeling and I wasn’t even running in it. Just to be going (to state) with my teammates is just exciting.”