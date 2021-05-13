McCook boys and girls finish second behind Sidney at B-6 District

OGALLALA — Family was on the mind of McCook sophomore Shawna Wilkinson as she took the track on Thursday afternoon.
It would have been the 90th birthday of her great-grandfather, an avid track supporter who died three years ago.
She went out and honored his memory with a first-pace finish in the girls 400-meter run during the District B-6 meet at Ogallala High School.
“I just thought, ‘This is the day. My grandpa is watching and I’m just going to go out and get it done,’” Wilkinson said.
Her winning time of 57.92 seconds was a personal best and also earned her a first trip to the next week’s state meet, a year after the meet was canceled because of COVID-19.
She said her goal was to break 57 seconds but she will take the result.
“I knew if I aimed high, I’d hit somewhere in that range,” Wilkinson said. “I knew if I ran a 57-(second 400) I would be just as happy.
“I’m so happy,” she said. “Our (3,200)-relay team qualified, and watching them cross the finish line in first was such an incredible feeling and I wasn’t even running in it. Just to be going (to state) with my teammates is just exciting.”
Wilkinson was second in the 200, behind Cozad’s Brittney Aitken, who also finished first in the 100 and helped the Haymakers 400 relay team to a win as well.
Aitken was among five multi-event winners on the girls side, including three from Sidney.
Gering sophomore Madison Seller swept the 1,600 and 3,200, and Sidney’s Chloe Ahrens (100 and 300 hurdles), Karly Sylvester (shot put and discus) and Karsyn Leeling (high jump and long jump) all won two events as well.
Sidney took boys and girls team titles with 107.33 and 100.5 points, respectively.
Wilkinson helped the McCook girls finish second and the Bison boys were just three points behind Sidney.
Ogallala junior Cameron Zink swept the 110 and 300 hurdles and the only other multi-event winner on the boys side was Mitchell senior Kadin Perez who took the 100 and 200.
Zink’s teammate, Quinton Emerson won the pole vault as he was the only individual to clear 14 feet in the event.
The height was four inches shorter than his personal best, which he set last week in the Best in the Midwest meet in Sutherland. But it was good enough to achieve his goal of reaching state for the first time.
“I’m happy with how I vaulted,” Emerson said. “It’s going to get better by the time I get to state, I’m hoping at least. I’ll fix some small things and hopefully get higher.
“It feels really good (to head to state),” Emerson said. “When I made (the) qualifying (height), it was just a lot of stress released.”
Gothenburg’s Parker Graves’ earned his inaugural state trip as well in one of the most dramatic finishes of the day.
The freshman’s finishing kick over the final 200 gave him the title in the 3,200 in 10:11.52. He edged Gering’s Peyton Seller by .01 in a photo finish.
Graves said coming into the race he thought he would be in a battle to finish third. He had raced against Seller in one of the first meets of the season and finished about 50 meters behind him.
“I was just so happy with myself,” said Graves, who also finished fifth in the 1,600. “I knew I had a (personal best) and I just wanted to go to state.
“That’s the only goal I had this year, just go to state,” Graves said. “I didn’t think at all that I would get first at districts. It’s amazing and am just really happy with what I have done. I got to state, that’s what it is. If I can do something there too, that would be great.”