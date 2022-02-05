McCook wrestler Gwyneth Davis wins at District A3 in 1st year competing

McCook senior Gwyneth Davis only wanted wrestle this year as conditioning for the track and field season. So much has changed since then.
She finished the regular season with an 8-4 record and committed to the Hastings College women’s wrestling program, something that wasn’t even a thought less than a year ago.
“It was a really cool experience,” Davis said. “I was touring with Hastings, and I talked to the coach a little bit and she was like, ‘I think it would be really cool to have you on my team. (I’ll) watch you a little bit, see how it goes.’ We’ve been talking, and she’s been a really big supporter.”
First, though, she will try to win a state championship in two weeks. Davis held on for a 3-2 decision over Ogallala’s Lake McClure to win the 138-pound division at the District A3 Tournament in Gothenburg on Saturday and qualify for the state championships as the higher seed.
“I think it went really well, considering it was my first year,” Davis said. “It’s really exciting to be a part of the first girls team from McCook and leave that legacy for the girls in the future.”
Davis was one of many Telegraph-area qualifiers in Gothenburg. Only the top three from each district tournament advance to the state championships in Omaha starting Feb. 18.
Lexington’s Fransisca Walsh and Ogallala’s Kyra Skiles reached in the 107-pound class. Walsh pinned Palmyra’s Bettie Chambers to come in first, and Skiles won by fall over Sandhills Valley’s Marianne Zuniga to finish third.
Gothenburg’s Shania Wear was pinned by Ainsworth’s Jolyn Pozehl to come in second at 114, and Lexington’s Karen Santoyo defeated South Sioux City’s Diana Maldonado in a 14-7 decision at 126. Lexington’s Andrea Melendez defeated Sandhills Valley’s Isabelle Zuniga by fall to join Davis and McClure at state at 138.
Ogallala’s Maria Barnes looks to become a two-time state champion after defeating South Sioux City’s Stephanie Gonzalez in the 145 championship match. Lexington’s Sara Anaya will join her after defeating Bridgeport’s Hayden Marks by decision.
“There are a couple of tough girls out there, but my goal is to win it this year again,” Barnes said.
Barnes said it means a lot to come out for the first year of the NSAA sanctioned girls wrestling. Her father was a state champion in Sutherland, and Barnes is pleased she can follow in his footsteps.
“I’m glad there’s a bunch of girls out here,” she said. “I’m just glad we’re all making history this year.”
McCook’s Makayla Pate and Lexington’s Elsa Garcia finished second and third, respectively, at 152, Ashlynn Latimer came in second at 165 and South Loup’s Lila Bloomer came in second at 185.
Team results
1, South Sioux City, 162. 2, Lexington, 93. 3, Platteview, 67. 4, Minden, 63. 5, Crofton, 49. 6, Ogallala, 44.5. 7, McCook, 38. 8, Sandhills Valley, 37. 8, Southwest, 37. 10, Fairbury, 34. 11, Ainsworth, 30. 12, Bridgeport, 27. 13, Overton, 26. 14, South Loup, 23. 15, Gothenburg, 22. 16, Garden County, 20. 16, Palmyra, 20. 18, Ansley-Litchfield, 16. 18, Centura, 16. 20, Hemingford, 15. 21, Harvard, 14. 22, Sidney, 12. 23, Bayard, 10.
Individual qualifiers
100 — 1, Gloria Flores, South Sioux City. 2, Leilou Guerrero, Platteview. 3, Carlie McKibbin, Bayard.
107 — 1, Fransisca Walsh, Lexington. 2, Bettie Chambers, Palmyra. 3, Kyra Skiles, Ogallala.
114 — 1, Jolyn Pozehl, Ainsworth. 2, Shania Wear, Gothenburg. 3, Sonny Sowles, Minden.
120 — 1, Madisen Petersen, Crofton. 2, Kaitlyn Jeffrey, Platteview. 3, Kyra Robbins, Bridgeport.
126 — 1, Sydnie Brown, Overton. 2, Aliena Osterbuhr, Minden. 3, Karen Santoyo, Lexington.
132 — 1, Selena Zamora, South Sioux City. 2, Phoenix Jensen, Platteview. 3, Sarah Klein, Centura.
138 — 1, Gwyneth Davis, McCook. 2, Lake McClure, Ogallala. 3, Andrea Melendez, Lexington.
145 — 1, Maria Barnes, Ogallala. 2, Stephanie Gonzalez, South Sioux City. 3, Sara Anaya, Lexington.
152 — 1, Yohaly Quinones, South Sioux City. 2, Makayla Pate, McCook. 3, Elsa Garcia, Lexington.
165 — 1, Annabelle Poppe, Crofton. 2, Ashlynn Latimer, Southwest. 3, Jocelyn Ambriz, Ansley-Litchfield.
185 — 1, Makena Schramm, Fairbury. 2, Lila Bloomer, South Loup. 3, Jackie Zamora, South Sioux City.
235 — 1, Melissa De La Torre, South Sioux City. 2, Caitlyn Sohm, South Sioux City. 3, Savannah Koch, Minden.