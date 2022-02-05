McCook wrestler Gwyneth Davis wins at District A3 in 1st year competing

McCook senior Gwyneth Davis only wanted wrestle this year as conditioning for the track and field season. So much has changed since then.

She finished the regular season with an 8-4 record and committed to the Hastings College women’s wrestling program, something that wasn’t even a thought less than a year ago.

“It was a really cool experience,” Davis said. “I was touring with Hastings, and I talked to the coach a little bit and she was like, ‘I think it would be really cool to have you on my team. (I’ll) watch you a little bit, see how it goes.’ We’ve been talking, and she’s been a really big supporter.”

First, though, she will try to win a state championship in two weeks. Davis held on for a 3-2 decision over Ogallala’s Lake McClure to win the 138-pound division at the District A3 Tournament in Gothenburg on Saturday and qualify for the state championships as the higher seed.

“I think it went really well, considering it was my first year,” Davis said. “It’s really exciting to be a part of the first girls team from McCook and leave that legacy for the girls in the future.”