McNair sets 400-meter record at Mike Troxel Invitational

As for the 400-meter run, McNair is still looking to break 58 seconds and earn all-state honors.

“The only thing that I knew was to come out strong,” she said. “We worked on box yesterday and got that down. Just use your arms on the last 100 and just finish it.”

St. Pat’s Caleb Munson attempted a personal-best 6-foot jump in the high jump, but narrowly missed out on his third attempt.

His final score of 5-10 was enough to earn the win over Hershey’s Samuel Frame, who jumped a personal-best 5-8. Munson said he reached that score two times already this year, and Saturday’s jump was the closest he has come to reaching 6 feet.

With a few more meets left in the season before district, Munson is confident he will reach that next milestone.

“For sure I will be able to make it,” Munson said. “I’ll probably just continue to come to the track every other day just to jump and keep getting that experience at those higher heights.”

Munson also competes in the 110-meter hurdles and the long jump, and while he said he didn’t have his best day at the long jump, he still placed third in the hurdles by .06 seconds.