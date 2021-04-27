Mike Troxel retires as starter for track meets

Mike Troxel, the namesake for the Mike Troxel Invitational held at Hershey High School and the starter for the track portion of the event, retired following this year’s invite on April 23.

Hershey Activities Director Greg Welsh presented a plaque to Troxel during the invite, honoring 45 years of involvement in track and field. The 2021 Mike Troxel Invitational was his last one as a starter.

Troxel began coaching in 1974 and has been involved as a coach or starter ever since. He coached two state runner-up boys’ teams and one state boys’ championship teams. He has also started Class B, C and D districts.