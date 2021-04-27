 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mike Troxel retires as starter for track meets
0 comments

Mike Troxel retires as starter for track meets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Sports

Mike Troxel, the namesake for the Mike Troxel Invitational held at Hershey High School and the starter for the track portion of the event, retired following this year’s invite on April 23.

Hershey Activities Director Greg Welsh presented a plaque to Troxel during the invite, honoring 45 years of involvement in track and field. The 2021 Mike Troxel Invitational was his last one as a starter.

Troxel began coaching in 1974 and has been involved as a coach or starter ever since. He coached two state runner-up boys’ teams and one state boys’ championship teams. He has also started Class B, C and D districts.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News