Montelongo strikes out 12, hits 3-run HR as Dawgs beat Grand Island

Tatum Montelongo struck out 12 batters and hit a 3-run home run in what could be her last game at the Dowhower Softball Complex in North Platte’s 6-0 win over Grand Island on Monday.

“That’s her career in a nutshell,” North Platte coach Jeff Barner said. “We count on her in the circle and also at the plate. Just extremely glad she can come out here with a shutout and have a great outing in front of the fans for the last time probably for the season despite where we’re sitting for districts.”

Montelongo shut out the Islanders while allowing just two hits and a walk in a complete game. She also went 1-for-3 at the plate with three RBI.

McKenzie Putnam had two hits. Brooklyn Deibert, Skylar Bedlan, Macie Freeze and Joclynn Niles each had a hit, and Deibert and Bedlan each had an RBI.

North Platte celebrated seniors Montelongo, Putnam, Niles, Lauren Horne, Samantha Bales and Kaitlyn Aden before the game.

“It’s always great when you can get a win on senior night,” Barner said. “Played all the seniors, and they did a great job representing Bulldog softball for four years, and they went out their last home game and did the same thing. I’m proud of them.”

Montelongo struck out the side in the top of the first, then Bedlan’s sacrifice fly scored North Platte’s first run in the bottom of the inning. Montelongo also struck out the side in the third inning.

The Bulldogs didn’t score again until the fifth inning, when Diebert’s fielder’s choice scored a run, then Montelono hit a three-run home run to center field to go up 5-0.

Grand Island had a runner on third in the sixth, but Montelongo struck out the batter to get out of the jam.

North Platte scored again in the bottom of the sixth. Putnam stole second, then took third on a throw into the outfield. She scored when Grand Island threw the ball away trying to get Putnam out at third.

North Platte gets a break before traveling to Gretna on Saturday for games against Gretna and Omaha Burke.

“We’ve played more games than everybody in the state if you look,” Barner said. “It’s just crazy. Our JV games get rained out, but our varsity gets to play, so we haven’t missed anything. We’ve been going and going. It’s going to be nice to have a full week of preparation before Saturday.”