Montelongo strikes out 18, but North Platte softball falls to Kearney in district opener

Tatum Montelongo struck 18, but North Platte fell 1-0 to Kearney in the opener to the A-7 District Tournament at La Vista City Park Wednesday.
In a true pitcher’s dual, Kearney no-hit the North Platte lineup in the second game of the day. Top-seeded Papillion-La Vista topped Lincoln North Star 5-1 in the opener.
North Platte faces Lincoln North Star in an elimination game this afternoon.
The semifinal between Papillion-La Vista and Kearney is at 5 p.m.
The second elimination game is at 2 p.m. Thursday with the championship beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
