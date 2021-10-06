 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montelongo strikes out 18, but North Platte softball falls to Kearney in district opener
0 comments
top story

Montelongo strikes out 18, but North Platte softball falls to Kearney in district opener

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Sports

Tatum Montelongo struck 18, but North Platte fell 1-0 to Kearney in the opener to the A-7 District Tournament at La Vista City Park Wednesday.

In a true pitcher’s dual, Kearney no-hit the North Platte lineup in the second game of the day. Top-seeded Papillion-La Vista topped Lincoln North Star 5-1 in the opener.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

North Platte faces Lincoln North Star in an elimination game this afternoon.

The semifinal between Papillion-La Vista and Kearney is at 5 p.m.

The second elimination game is at 2 p.m. Thursday with the championship beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the NFC East the Dallas Cowboys' division to lose?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News