Morrison, Jones tied for fifth at Class A state golf tournament

Two North Platte golfers are tied for fifth after the first day of the Class A state tournament at the Norfolk Country Club.

Karsen Morrison and Abbie Jones both shot an 80 during the opening round, putting them in a six-way tie for fifth.

Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas is in first after shooting an even-par 72. Millard North’s Izabella Pesicka is second with a 75, followed by Lincoln’s Southwest’s Eden Larson.

North Platte’s Hailey Matthews and Kaylee Carlson are tied for 50th with a 99, and Emily Hansen is tied for 59th with a 101.

North Platte is tied for fifth in the team scores with Lincoln Pius X after shooting a combined 358. Millard North currently leads with a 325.

Broken Bow took the lead in the team standings of the Class C tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus with a 348, 16 strokes clear of second place Minden. Hershey is in 15th with a 442.

Broken Bow’s Camryn Johnson is in second after shooting a 79, seven strokes off leader Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove.

Broken Bow’s Molly Custer is tied for seventh with an 85, Taylor Schaaf is tied for 17th with a 90, Lainey Palmer is in 26th with a 94 and Skylar Benjamin is tied for 34th with a 97.

Hershey’s Jazmyne Swartz is tied for 62nd with a 106, Michalee Brownawell is tied for 69th with a 108, Eva McCreery is tied for 76th with a 113, Kristyn Woolley is in 78th with a 115 and Claire Sexson is tied for 80th with a 117.

Lexington finished the first round of the Class B tournament at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering in 12th place.

O’Brasia Amos is leading the Minutemaids with a 95, good for a tie for 28th. Abigail Owens is tied for 46th with a 108, Isabella Carlson is in 68th with a 128, Ella Ford is in 70th with a 145 and Sydni Ringenberg is in 71st with a 158.