Morrison, Nebraska win Girls' Four-State Championship

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — North Platte golfer Karsen Morrison needed just 15 holes Friday in her singles match to clinch the title for Nebraska in the Girls’ Four-State Championship.

Morrison shot a 1-over 36 on the front nine, racing to a 3-up lead on Kansas’ Libby Green at the turn at Elmwood Country Club. Morrison finished the match 4 and 3 to secure Nebraska’s third win the event in the past four years.

Morrison helped pick up a pair of points on Thursday. With teammate Emily Krzyzanowski, Morrison defeated Iowa’s Amber Henson and Katelyn Vaassen 3 and 1 early in the day. In the afternoon session, Morrison teamed up with Julia Karmazin to defeat Kaydi Rhodes and Ella Overstreet from Missouri 2 and 1 in four ball.

Nebraska won all four of its singles matches Friday with Karmazin defeating Missouri’s Lyla Louderbaugh 1 up, Katie Ruge defeating Kansas’ Averi Mickelson 2 and 1 and Kaitlyn Hanna defeated Eden Lohrbach of Iowa 4 and 2.