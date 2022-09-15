Morrison wins North Platte home invite

North Platte’s Karsen Morrison didn’t let a slower start on the front nine discourage her from finishing strong at the North Platte Invite Thursday.

“It was a focus thing,” Morrison said. “I forgot about the front nine, and I was like, ‘Back nine now, let’s just focus on that.’ I think that was the momentum change.”

Morrison shaved three strokes off her back nine, shooting a 69 to win the Bulldogs' home invite at River’s Edge Golf Course.

“I would really like to win the state championship individually, so I’m just really trying to work hard at that,” Morrison said. “I feel like that will be my moment like, ‘Wow, all my hard work has finally paid off.’”

North Platte finished second as a team to Scottsbluff, who shot 328. North Platte carded 335, followed by Broken Bow in third with a 358.

“They got the most out of their rounds,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “I know some of them didn’t have the starts they wanted and had a couple bad breaks, but they stayed in it and grinded. Sometimes in golf, you have to not have your best stuff, but try to get your best score. I thought they grinded well today.”

Morrison led all golfers by six strokes. Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley carded a 75 to finish runner-up, followed by Broken Bow’s Camryn Johnson in third, Scottsbluff’s Nielli Heinold in fourth and North Platte’s Abbie Jones in fifth.

Jones shot an 82, Hailey Matthews scored an 89, Kaylee Carlson carded a 95 and Emily Hanson shot a 115 for the North Platte blue team.

Madi Preece shot 104, Amelia Wenburg scored 110, Haylie Welk-Meyer shot 114 and Winnie Haneborg and Presley Pettera both carded a 118.

“I’m just very pleased with how these girls have improved meet to meet this year,” Kaminski said. “There’s been a gradual steady improvement collectively, which you want to see as a coach. We’re coming off Tuesday at Hastings (with) our best score at 325 and kind of coming off a high. We’re excited about our invite and homecoming week, and there’s maybe a little letdown from that, but I thought our girls competed well again.”

Morrison continues an impressive stretch in which she has shot at least a 69 or better in North Platte’s last three tournaments. She has also won all three of those tournaments.

“She understands the game. She understands how rounds go. She had some definite bad breaks to start her round. Her demeanor, you wouldn’t be able to tell,” Kaminski said. “She’s very level-headed and responds about as good as any golfer we’ve had here. She’s just really, really tough and when it comes to making decisions and executing shots on the golf course, she plays one shot at a time better than any kid I’ve seen.”