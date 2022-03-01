Mullen boys top Potter-Dix to win D2-8 District final

HERSHEY — There were handshakes, hugs and, of course, net cutting at the end of Tuesday’s game.

But the on-court celebration for the Mullen boys basketball program seemed somewhat subdued overall.

Maybe it’s because the Broncos have not accomplished their goals yet.

“We know we’re not done,” Mullen junior Clayton Moore said after the Broncos 52-37 win over Potter-Dix in the D2-8 boys district final. “We’re not going to celebrate until we’re done.”

Moore scored 19 points and senior Trevor Kuncl had a team-high 21 points as the Broncos earned their third straight state trip and fifth in the past six seasons.

“Three years in a row, it feels good,” Moore said. “Last year we didn’t get what we wanted (at state) but this year we are going down to the tournament and ready to go to war.”

The ninth-seeded Broncos (18-7) jumped out to a 13-0 lead and had a 16-2 cushion after the opening quarter.

The lead never dropped below double digits from there.

Luke Kasten had 15 points and was the only player in double figures for the Coyotes (20-4).

“Our first quarter killed us,” Potter-Dix coach Cory Michelman said. “We usually start very, very quickly. We just didn’t tonight and played a little tight. We dug too deep of a hole.”

Mullen extended its lead to 32-8 just over a minute into the second half, and answered the Coyotes push from there.

“We put all of effort on our defense,” Mullen coach Brad Wright said. “It really took a toll on them right off the bat I think. We really tried to keep the ball out of (Thomas Muldoon’s) and (Kasten’s) hands. We kind of got them out of rhythm early and we got some good looks (offensively) and knocked them down.

Potter-Dix hit seven 3-pointers in the second half, including Karter Wittrock’s that brought the Coyotes to within 45-33 with 4:21 left in regulation.

Moore and Kuncl combined for 16 points in the second half. and Moore hit two key 3-pointers to answer the Coyotes run.

“(Moore) and Kuncl have both carried the team with Jaden Emerson going down early in the season,” Wright said. “They’ve really put the team on their backs, and Clayton Moore has hit some big shots for us this season. He knows when it’s time and he seems to find a way to score for us.”

The Broncos went 9-of-16 from the free throw line down the stretch to close out the game, and launch another Broncos celebration.

It’s one that Wright said the program never takes for granted.

“There’s a lot of teams that aren’t in this game right now,” Wright said. “You can’t take anything for granted. You never know what tomorrow might bring.

“We could have easily got beat tonight and our season would be done,” Wright said. “But we got off to a quick start and able to hold off, and we are headed to Lincoln.”

MULLEN (52):

Cade Groseth 1, Trevor Kuncl 21, Clayton Moore 19, Luke Durfee 7, Cobren Kirrire 2, Deacon DeNaeyer 2.

POTTER-DIX (37):

Thomas Muldoon 2, Gunnar Oleson 2, Bryaden Kasten 2, Luke Kasten 15, Jared Anton 5, Karter Wittrock 6, Zach Rotert 3, Caden McConnell 2,

D1-1 at Cozad

St. Pat’s 55, Ansley-Litchfield 39

D1-2 at Kearney

Dundy County-Stratton 38, Johnson-Brock 27

D2-3 at Alliance

Hyannis 55, Hay Springs 40

D2-4 at GICC

Wynot 57, Paxton 41

D2-5 at Lexington

Shelton 59, Medicine Valley 48

D2-8 at Hershey

Mullen 52, Potter-Dix 37

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.