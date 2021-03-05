Mullen girls basketball takes it down to the wire to win NSAA Class D-2 third place game

LINCOLN -- With about two seconds left in the third place matchup between Mullen and Wynot, Mullen’s Shelby Welsh received a pass from Samantha Moore on the right side and swished a game-winning mid-range jumper.
The shot clinched Mullen’s 30-28 win over Wynot in the NSAA Class D2 third-place game on Friday at Lincoln Northeast.
“We’ve had that one in the playbook for a while,” Welsh said.
“The original plan was I was supposed to come off a double screen, and I knew they were going to come out on me,” Moore said. “Shelby’s girl came down on me, and I was like ‘Well, Shelby’s open.’ And I trust Shelby. That’s her shot. Jumpers are hers.”
The Broncos made a stop with about 13 seconds left and dribbled to halfcourt before calling timeout. Mullen coach Clint Svoboda called the play, Moore dribbled to the baseline and once the defense collapsed on her, she found Welsh open behind her.
“That actually was a play,” Svoboda said. “That play is called ‘ghost’ and they executed it to a T. You got to prepare for situations like that and I’m so proud with how they executed and how they fought back in that game.”
Welsh’s shot was the culmination of a comeback that saw Mullen down 28-18 in the final minute of the third quarter. Junior Taylor Svoboda made two free throws at the end of the third to start Mullen’s run, and the Broncos held Wynot scoreless in the fourth.
While the Blue Devils missed all of their free throws in the final frame and tried to waste as much time as possible, the Broncos clawed back into the game. Welsh scored two other times in the fourth, once at the start of the quarter and again to tie the game at 28-28.
Kylie Licking and Samantha Moore converted four free throws in the run. Moore and Welsh finished the game with eight points each, and Licking scored four.
“That’s just a tribute to the girls’ character and their determination,” Svoboda said of Mullen’s defense in the fourth quarter. “Tenacity is a word I use a lot with this team, and I think they showed it there in the fourth quarter.”
Mullen shook off a rocky start where it only scored two points in the first quarter and Wynot used its scrappy style of play to take an 11-2 lead.
The Broncos found some offensive rhythm in the second quarter, but they had to do so mostly without Moore. Wynot stuck a defender on the Mullen senior as if she was Moore’s shadow. She was held to just four points in the first half.
Wynot scored 10 in the third in large part to two 3s from junior Karley Heimes, who led the game with 14 points. Mullen dropped seven in the quarter, and went into the fourth down 28-20.
The Broncos end their season with a win after falling to Humphrey St. Francis in the semifinals on Thursday, and they sent seniors Moore, Licking, Brooke McCully, Hanna Marshall, Lindey Coble, Michelle Brown and Josey French out with a victory.
“I’m so happy for them, especially after coming down here and having a couple of hard lessons last year in the same kind of situation,” Svoboda said. “To see them grow from that last season to this season … and just to see everybody get better individually and as a team, and then to just see it come together when you got to have it in a big moment, I’m so proud of them. They’ll take this with them the rest of their lives.”
Mullen (30)
Shelby Welsh 8, Samantha Moore 8, Taylor Svoboda 7, Kylie Licking 4, Brooke McCully 3.
Wynot (28)
Karley Heimes 14, Amber Lawson 2, Krystal Sudbeck 2, Emersyn Sudbeck 2, Kayla Pinkelman 2, Edyn Sudbeck 2, Kendra Pinkelman 2, Autumn Lawson 1, Amy Tramp 1.