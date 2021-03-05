Mullen girls basketball takes it down to the wire to win NSAA Class D-2 third place game

While the Blue Devils missed all of their free throws in the final frame and tried to waste as much time as possible, the Broncos clawed back into the game. Welsh scored two other times in the fourth, once at the start of the quarter and again to tie the game at 28-28.

Kylie Licking and Samantha Moore converted four free throws in the run. Moore and Welsh finished the game with eight points each, and Licking scored four.

“That’s just a tribute to the girls’ character and their determination,” Svoboda said of Mullen’s defense in the fourth quarter. “Tenacity is a word I use a lot with this team, and I think they showed it there in the fourth quarter.”

Mullen shook off a rocky start where it only scored two points in the first quarter and Wynot used its scrappy style of play to take an 11-2 lead.

The Broncos found some offensive rhythm in the second quarter, but they had to do so mostly without Moore. Wynot stuck a defender on the Mullen senior as if she was Moore’s shadow. She was held to just four points in the first half.

Wynot scored 10 in the third in large part to two 3s from junior Karley Heimes, who led the game with 14 points. Mullen dropped seven in the quarter, and went into the fourth down 28-20.