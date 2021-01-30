Mullen sweeps MNAC finals Saturday in North Platte

Bryce McIntosh, Trevor Kuncl and Brendon Walker scored in double digits as the Mullen boys defeated Sandhills Valley 44-27 on Saturday to win the MNAC Tournament championship at North Platte Community College.
“First half, we kind of just felt out the game,” Mullen coach Brad Wright said. “It felt like it took two quarters ... I knew it was going to take a little bit. It took most of the first half to get the feel of things. We haven’t seen this team this year.”
Mullen and Sandhills Valley struggled in the first quarter. Neither team made consecutive shots, with six lead changes and ties as the game entered the second quarter in a 5-5 tie.
The back-and-forth continued until a few minutes in, when Kuncl hit a 3 to push Mullen ahead 11-9. Kuncl’s shot sparked a 10-1 run through the rest of the quarter, and the Broncos went into halftime up 18-11.
“We knew we had some mismatches, and we didn’t get into them early in the first half,” Wright said. “But the second half, I thought we kind of got into a rhythm a little bit better and things started going our way.”
The shots started falling for both teams in third, as Sandhills Valley matched the Broncos shot-for-shot. The only run came midway through the third, when Clayton Moore and Walker connected on back-to-back shots pushing Mullen’s lead to 27-18.
Sandhills Valley’s Ethan Nicholson made a layup toward the end of the third to pull the Mavericks to within six.
But, the Maverick’s ran out of gas in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks only put up four, and Mullen used that to put the game out of reach. The Broncos scored 15, with Kuncl and Jaden Emerson scoring four each.
“We’ve really got the kids playing well on the defensive end,” Wright said. “Mentality-wise, I think they’re kind of set in on the defensive. They know if our defense is rolling, good things are going to come our way.”
Girls
Mullen 56,
South Loup 29
Samantha Moore scored a game-high 25 points as the Mullen girls defeated South Loup 56-29 on the girls side of the championship.
“We came out with intensity, but shots weren’t falling,” Mullen coach Clint Svoboda said. “But they did a good job on the press, and we got them turned over and got some easy buckets to kind of get out and get a little bit of a lead. So I was proud of them.”
South Loup stuck around for most of the first quarter due to a few missed Mullen shots. A Bailey Schwarz 3 put the Bobcats in a brief 5-4 lead midway through the first, which was quickly erased by a Shelby Welsh layup.
The layup kicked off an 8-0 run to end the first that put Mullen ahead 12-5.
The Broncos used that to extend their lead on a 10-1 run in the second quarter. Moore scored eight of those points off two 3s and a layup.
“It was just a momentum booster,” Svoboda said. “And we just kind of took advantage of it and rode that wave.”
Mullen toed the surf to a 30-10 lead at halftime, scoring 18 in the second while holding South Loup to just five points. The Bobcats averaged five points in the first three quarters.
“They were very focused,” Svoboda said. “We know we are playing a good team, and we weren’t going to let up coming into the second half. And they knew that.”
Mullen ramped up its defense in the second half, holding South Loup’s offense just five in the frame. Meanwhile, those shots that weren’t falling in the first quarter definitely did in the third.
The Broncos used a 12-point run at the start of the third to jump out to a 32-point advantage, fueled by back-to-back 3s from Kylie Licking and Taylor Svoboda.
Mullen scored 17 in the third to take a 47-15 lead. The Broncos got outscored in the final frame 14-9, but the lead was too much for the Bobcats to overcome.
“I think that we’re getting a little bit better every time out, and the players understand how to play together and work well as a team,” Svoboda said. “It’s just kind of been building.”
Boys
Mullen (44)
Bryce McIntosh 12, Trevor Kuncl 10, Brendon Walker 10, Clayton Moore 6, Jaden Emerson 6.
Sandhills Valley (27)
Cole Kramer 9, Ethan Nicholson 7, Tad Dimmitt 6, Rylin Johns 5.
Girls
Mullen (56)
Samantha Moore 25, Kylie Licking 11, Taylor Svoboda 9, Brooke McCully 4, Shelby Welsh 3, Lindey Cole 2, Jordyn McDowell 2.
South Loup (29)
Megan Donegan 9, Ava Pandorf 7, Abby Stallbaumer 4, Bailey Schwarz 3, Mya Weverka 2, Landyn Cole 2, Taylor Ross 1, Lauryn Johnson 1.