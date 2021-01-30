Mullen sweeps MNAC finals Saturday in North Platte

The layup kicked off an 8-0 run to end the first that put Mullen ahead 12-5.

The Broncos used that to extend their lead on a 10-1 run in the second quarter. Moore scored eight of those points off two 3s and a layup.

“It was just a momentum booster,” Svoboda said. “And we just kind of took advantage of it and rode that wave.”

Mullen toed the surf to a 30-10 lead at halftime, scoring 18 in the second while holding South Loup to just five points. The Bobcats averaged five points in the first three quarters.

“They were very focused,” Svoboda said. “We know we are playing a good team, and we weren’t going to let up coming into the second half. And they knew that.”

Mullen ramped up its defense in the second half, holding South Loup’s offense just five in the frame. Meanwhile, those shots that weren’t falling in the first quarter definitely did in the third.

The Broncos used a 12-point run at the start of the third to jump out to a 32-point advantage, fueled by back-to-back 3s from Kylie Licking and Taylor Svoboda.

Mullen scored 17 in the third to take a 47-15 lead. The Broncos got outscored in the final frame 14-9, but the lead was too much for the Bobcats to overcome.