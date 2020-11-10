NET to broadcast high school football championships

LINCOLN — NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, will broadcast live television coverage of the high school football championship at Memorial Stadium.

NSAA State High School Football Championships airs Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 on NET.

Class D2 final will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 23, followed by the Class D1 final at 2:30 p.m. The evening broadcast will feature the Class A final at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, coverage continues with the Class C2 final at 10 a.m. followed by the Class C1 final at 2:30 p.m.

The final match-up is the Class B final at 7 p.m. All times are Central.

Sportscaster Larry Punteney will offer the play-by-play action. Jay Moore will give the color commentary on Monday with Damon Benning offering it on Tuesday.

Doug Duda will offer the sideline reports for the first two Monday games.

Sean Callahan will offer sideline reports for Monday night’s game and all day on Tuesday.

The football championships will also be streamed at netnebraska.org and the NET Nebraska App.

NSAA State High School Football Championships is a production of NET Sports, Nebraska’s Home for Sports, in cooperation with the Nebraska School Activities Association.