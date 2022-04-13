North Platte athletes sign letters of intent

Four North Platte athletes signed their letters of intent Wednesday to continue pursuing their sports at the college level.

This group of Bulldog athletes signed to compete across three sports. Here’s a look at who signed and where they are going:

Katelyn Bowers, Hastings College, cheer

Katelyn Bowers signed to cheer at Hastings College and plans to pursue a law degree.

She said she chose Hastings College in part due to the atmosphere.

“I love their foundation, their core and what they stand for,” Bowers said. “Really, their girls are absolutely amazing, and I love the team, and I love the foundation of the school.

Keanan Castillo, Concordia University, cross country/track and field

Keanan Castillo signed to run both cross country and track and field at Concordia University and plans on studying criminal justice.

He said he switched to cross country his sophomore year and found it to be tough, but he also found some friends who pushed him to get better every year.

“I was nervous because I didn’t really know if I wanted to keep running during the cross country season, but as soon as it ended, I knew that I had to.”

Olivia Guynan, NPCC, basketball manager

Olivia Guynan signed to be a student manager for the NPCC women’s basketball team, something she did for the girls basketball team at North Platte High School.

She said she didn’t really know she could manage a college team, but after seeing the managers at the Husker game, she reached out to NPCC and got in touch with coach Jeff Thurman, who explained the program they have.

“I’m really excited. Ever since this season ended, I just wanted to get back into it,” Guynan said. “So I’m really excited because I never wanted it to end, but I get to move on and go to bigger things.”

Jonathan Hodges, Morningside University, cross country/track and field

Jonathan Hodges signed to run both cross country and track and field at Morningside University and plans on studying mathematics.

He said Morningside’s coach gave off a good energy when he first met him, and a former teammate runs at Morningside. It helped Hodges make his decision.

“I’m feeling amazing,” Hodges said. “Being able to sign in front of family, friends and coaches, and having them all here really helps and really ties everything together knowing that it’s all coming into fruition now and it’s all coming together.”

