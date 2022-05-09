North Platte athletes sign letters of intent

Three North Platte athletes signed their letters of intent Monday to continue pursuing their sports at the collegiate level.

Here’s a look at who signed and where.

Julianna Ortiz, North Platte Community College, softball

Julianna Ortiz signed to continue her softball career at North Platte Community College, where she will be playing outfield. She also said the team will use her in a small-ball role, which includes using her speed and bunting.

“I was planning on going here to begin with, but then the coach reached out to me and I thought I could play softball, the sport I love, and go to college here,” Ortiz said.

Nic Davis, Air Force Academy, track and field

Nic Davis signed his letter of intent to continue his track and field career at the Air Force Academy, where he will be a thrower in not only shot put and discus, but also hammer and weight in the indoor season.

“It’s just always a place I wanted to go and what I wanted to do,” Davis said. “Next year, I get to be part of a track team and team that’s bigger than anything else. It’s what I wanted to do.”

Kade Mohr, Nebraska Wesleyan University, football

Kade Mohr signed to continue playing football at Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he figures to play tight end.

“I really like their coaches,” Mohr said. “They seem like they care a lot. On campus, all the teachers care a lot. Everyone on campus just cares. It was a plus for me.”

