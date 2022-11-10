North Platte athletes sign with D1 programs

Creighton University has been North Platte golfer Karsen Morrison’s dream school since she was 10 years old. The University of Lincoln at Omaha felt the most like home for North Platte softball player Tatum Montelongo.

Both have been committed to their schools all year, and on Wednesday, both signed their letters of intent to play their respective sports at the Division I level.

“Just playing for your dream school is a good enough reason for me to go there,” Morrison said.

Carly Purdy also signed Wednesday to play volleyball at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Purdy, who averaged 4.2 kills per set this season, had committed to the Lopers early in the fall.

Morrison said she liked Creighton coach Debbie Conry’s motherlike attitude, and Morrison said she knows she will be taken care of at Creighton. She also said the coaches and the team atmosphere felt welcoming.

“All the talks are great,” Morrison said. “Every time she calls me, she’s so excited to get me there.”

Morrison finished tied for ninth in the Class A state tournament at the Norfolk Country Club in October. High school golf only happens in the fall, but college golf plays in both the fall and the spring, something Morrison — who plays soccer for North Platte in the spring — is excited about.

It also means she’s going to work hard to make sure she’s the best she can be for the Bluejays.

“I’ve always worked hard at golf, but I feel like now I want to work harder,” Morrison said. “It’s at a different level.”

Montelongo plays softball nearly year-round, whether it’s for North Platte in the fall or Nebraska Gold based out of Omaha.

Now, she will be focused on playing softball in the spring for Omaha.

“It definitely feels good to make it official and make it my home,” Montelongo said. “To get down there and get playing.”

She said she picked Omaha because it felt like home as soon as she stepped foot on campus.

Montelongo will be focusing on her pitching when she gets to Omaha. She said she will get an opportunity to play right away, but she said she needs to show the coaches that she’s a hard worker and can compete at the next level.

“My plan is to go down there and work as hard as I can to find a spot on the field,” Montelongo said.

When asked what lessons from North Platte she plans on taking with her to Omaha, Montelongo said the leadership qualities she picked up this season will help her.

“I definitely learned that just being a leader really helps your teammates,” she said. “And I wanted to take that to college: being a good teammate and being the hardest worker there.”