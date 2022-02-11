North Platte basketball sweeps Gering in regular season home finale

Kylie Harvey, one of two senior players on the North Platte girls basketball team, got a chance to shine during her final game at the Dawg House Friday night.
Harvey scored a game-high 20 points, including six 3s, as the Bulldogs defeated Gering 64-33 in the season finale. Teammate Sedina Hayes and student manager Olivia Guynan were also recognized after the game for senior night.
“She shot it well tonight,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said of Harvey. “I think she ended up making six, which tied her sister’s record. I know she would have liked to make seven, but it’s probably better this way so they could both be on the board with that.”
Carly Purdy scored 19 points, followed by Jaden Ouderkirk’s eight and Emily Hansen’s seven.
“Really, really proud of how we bounced back today,” Hammond said. “I thought we did a better job of not getting frustrated and just playing and being more patient and continuing to get more shots.
“Defensively, we were really good again,” he added. “We were able to force turnovers and get out in transition. Once we made one shot and then two shots, it helped open the floodgates a little bit and we were able to get a run going.”
North Platte broke away from a 10-10 tie at the end of the first quarter with a 16-2 run to go up 26-12. The Bulldogs later took a 31-17 lead at halftime.
North Platte shined in the third quarter. Ouderkirk and Harvey opened the third with 3s — Ouderkirk with two and Harvey with one — to extend the Bulldog lead to 21. Harvey made two more 3’s in the quarter, including one just before the end of the buzzer, as North Platte went up 52-22.
“We found a good rhythm going through the second quarter, just with our movement and our execution,” Hammond said. “We were able to find good shots, and we made good shots. Last night I thought we found good shots, we just didn’t make them a lot of the time. It’s crazy sometimes what a difference a day makes.”
BOYS
North Platte 68, Gering 28
Seniors get to play on senior night, but not every senior gets to score. In the North Platte boys basketball team’s game against Gering Friday night, all six recorded a point.
Kade Mohr dropped 15, Caleb Tonkinson added six, Tyler Luna and Carson Uehling each scored five, Ryan Kaminski notched two and Andrew Solon made a free throw as North Platte defeated Gering 68-28 in the regular season home finale.
“It doesn’t always end like a Disney story, but for these guys, it was special,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “Maybe there’s a reason for that. I just liked how they supported each other, encouraged each other and just came out the right way and had a great team win. Everybody believed and did their job.”
River Johnston led the Bulldogs with 23 points, and Carter Kelley added 11. The win came on the heels of a two-point overtime victory over Scottsbluff the night before.
“It was such an emotional victory last night,” Kaminski said. “That’s always a challenge to come back and not have any setbacks or loss in energy. We just challenged them to come out and play some good basketball. I thought we had a good plan again today, and the guys were focused and prepared.”
The game was never close. North Platte scored the first five of the contest, and when Gering responded with two free throws, the Bulldogs answered back with a 10-2 run to go up 15-4 after the first quarter.
North Platte scored 26 points in the second quarter, taking a 41-15 lead at halftime. Then, it scored 23 in the third to force a running clock and take a 64-25 advantage into the fourth.
Each senior got pulled off the court individually as the Bulldogs closed out the game 68-28.
“I have a son in that grade, so I know all these kids a little bit more than I normally would,” Kaminski said. “We started a youth program when they were in fourth grade, and they were the first group. The ways they’ve grown up, not only on the basketball court, but in so many different ways, is a treat to see. I know they’re going to be really successful in whatever they do.”
GIRLS
North Platte (64)
Kylie Harvey 20, Carly Purdy 19, Jaden Ouderkirk 8, Emily Hansen 7, Ellie Blakely 6, Macie Freeze 4.
Gering (33)
Nickie Todd 11, Sydnee Winkler 7, Neveah Hrasky 5, Anaveah Rios 4, Carleigh Pszanka 4, Kelsey Brady 2.
BOYS
North Platte (68)
River Johnston 23, Kade Mohr 15, Carter Kelley 11, Caleb Tonkinson 6, Tyler Luna 5, Carson Uehling 5, Ryan Kaminski 2, Andrew Solon 1.
Gering (28)
Mason Gaudreault 6, Uriah Ybarra 5, Jackson Howard 5, Tyler Garrett 3, Damion Billie 3, Max Greeley 2, Jacob Van Anne 2, Saven Roberts 2.