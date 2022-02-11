North Platte basketball sweeps Gering in regular season home finale

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

River Johnston led the Bulldogs with 23 points, and Carter Kelley added 11. The win came on the heels of a two-point overtime victory over Scottsbluff the night before.

“It was such an emotional victory last night,” Kaminski said. “That’s always a challenge to come back and not have any setbacks or loss in energy. We just challenged them to come out and play some good basketball. I thought we had a good plan again today, and the guys were focused and prepared.”

The game was never close. North Platte scored the first five of the contest, and when Gering responded with two free throws, the Bulldogs answered back with a 10-2 run to go up 15-4 after the first quarter.

North Platte scored 26 points in the second quarter, taking a 41-15 lead at halftime. Then, it scored 23 in the third to force a running clock and take a 64-25 advantage into the fourth.

Each senior got pulled off the court individually as the Bulldogs closed out the game 68-28.