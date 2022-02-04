North Platte basketball sweeps Hastings at home

Carter Kelley scored a game-high 20 points, River Johnston and Caleb Tonkinson combined for 30 and the North Platte boys basketball team led the entire game in its 77-53 win over Hastings on Friday at home.

“We got humbled Tuesday night against (Lincoln Pius X), and the kids responded with two of the best practices we’ve had all year,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “That says a lot about them and their resilience. Just the way they prepared this week, as a coach, I just had a good feeling they were going to come out and execute.”

The Bulldogs started the game with back-to-back 3s from Tonkinson and Kelley as part of a 9-0 run that set the pace for the rest of the game.

Hastings cut into that early deficit with a 7-2 run to pull to within four, but it was the last time the Tigers would pull that close. The Bulldogs scored the next nine points to go into the second quarter with a 20-7 lead.

“That first half defensively, I thought we just made them feel uncomfortable and made some plays there and really had a spark,” Kaminski said.