North Platte basketball sweeps Hastings at home

Carter Kelley scored a game-high 20 points, River Johnston and Caleb Tonkinson combined for 30 and the North Platte boys basketball team led the entire game in its 77-53 win over Hastings on Friday at home.
“We got humbled Tuesday night against (Lincoln Pius X), and the kids responded with two of the best practices we’ve had all year,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “That says a lot about them and their resilience. Just the way they prepared this week, as a coach, I just had a good feeling they were going to come out and execute.”
The Bulldogs started the game with back-to-back 3s from Tonkinson and Kelley as part of a 9-0 run that set the pace for the rest of the game.
Hastings cut into that early deficit with a 7-2 run to pull to within four, but it was the last time the Tigers would pull that close. The Bulldogs scored the next nine points to go into the second quarter with a 20-7 lead.
“That first half defensively, I thought we just made them feel uncomfortable and made some plays there and really had a spark,” Kaminski said.
Hastings scored the first six points of the second quarter, but Tonkinson responded with a 3 to keep North Platte’s lead at 10. North Platte went on a 12-3 run to finish the half, fueled by 3s from Tonkinson and Johnston to go into halftime with a 37-21 advantage.
“You never know if you’re going to make shots or miss shots, but your defense and your energy can always show up,” Kaminski said. “That’s what we keep telling them, and they practice that way. It showed tonight.”
North Platte continued to build its lead with a 22-point third quarter while holding Hastings to just 10. While the Tigers put up a fight in the fourth with 22 of their own, the Bulldogs’ 18 made sure the game stayed out of reach.
“We’ve been playing good basketball,” Kaminski said. “I just like the way we practice and everybody keeps chipping in and getting more confidence. We want to see that from all our players. The more people that are a threat out there, the better we’re going to be.”
Aaron Nonneman led the Tigers with 15 points, followed by Braydon Power’s 11 and Connor Riley’s 10.
GIRLS
North Platte 62, Hastings 57
Carly Purdy scored 19 points and Macie Freeze broke out with a season-high 17 points as the North Platte girls basketball team fought off a Hastings comeback in a 62-57 victory at home.
“That’s a really good win for us tonight,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “I knew we were capable of that, but until you get it done, it’s hard to know. We have a really good group of kids that have gotten a lot better.”
McKinsey Long led Hastings with 15 points, and Libby Landgren added 13.
North Platte led by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter, but Hastings pulled to within four with under 20 seconds left.
The shots that helped the Tigers claw their way back stopped falling, and the Bulldogs held on to win by five.
The Bulldogs, who led for most of the game, finally got going in the second quarter and extended a 10-8 lead to 22-14 midway through.
North Platte went into halftime with a 29-21 lead. It later took a 45-34 lead into the fourth quarter
“I think they’re learning that they’re just going to have to execute things a little bit better than maybe we have because we don’t have that bailout of letting Clancy go make a play,” Hammond said. “They’re going to have to execute things.”
BOYS
North Platte (77)
Carter Kelley 20, River Johnston 16, Caleb Tonkinson 14, Kade Mohr 9, Carson Uehling 5, Kolten Tilford 4, Tyler Luna 4, Daniel Shea 2, Caleb Kinkaid 2, Lance Gifford 1.
Hastings (53)
Aaron Nonneman 15, Braydon Power 11, Connor Riley 10, Jackson Block 7, Brayden Schram 5, Chance Vertin 3, Kooper Kohl 2.