North Platte basketball sweeps Lexington

Carly Purdy scored 18, and Clancy Brown added 13 as the North Platte girls basketball team cruised to a 55-32 win over Lexington on Friday in North Platte.

“I was happy with how we came out to start the game,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “I thought we came out with good energy and good focus. I thought we fixed things up better than we did last week. Last week we were a little flat, and I didn’t feel like we played very well. I thought today, we did a much better job of being ready to go from the start.”

Kylie Harvey had eight for the Bulldogs, followed by Macie Freeze’s 6 and Sedina Hayes’ 5. Sarah Treffer led Lexington with 16.

Treffer and Mia Rowe, who finished with five points, combined for nine in the first quarter and helped the Minutemaids stay close with North Platte. The Bulldogs led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.

But from there, things didn’t go Lexington’s way and North Platte took advantage. The Bulldogs held the Minutemaids to just two points in the second quarter: A pair of Treffer free throws at the start of the frame.