North Platte basketball sweeps Lexington

Carly Purdy scored 18, and Clancy Brown added 13 as the North Platte girls basketball team cruised to a 55-32 win over Lexington on Friday in North Platte.
“I was happy with how we came out to start the game,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “I thought we came out with good energy and good focus. I thought we fixed things up better than we did last week. Last week we were a little flat, and I didn’t feel like we played very well. I thought today, we did a much better job of being ready to go from the start.”
Kylie Harvey had eight for the Bulldogs, followed by Macie Freeze’s 6 and Sedina Hayes’ 5. Sarah Treffer led Lexington with 16.
Treffer and Mia Rowe, who finished with five points, combined for nine in the first quarter and helped the Minutemaids stay close with North Platte. The Bulldogs led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.
But from there, things didn’t go Lexington’s way and North Platte took advantage. The Bulldogs held the Minutemaids to just two points in the second quarter: A pair of Treffer free throws at the start of the frame.
North Platte scored 25 consecutive points into halftime, thanks to eight from Purdy and six from Freeze. The Bulldogs went on a 27-0 run stretching into the third — even without Brown who was forced to the bench in foul trouble. And Lexington never recovered.
“Second quarter was a big quarter for us,” Hammond said. “I thought we did a really good job of adjusting. Defensively, we were very good. Our pressure was good, we were active. We put them into difficult spots, and then we capitalized in transition.”
North Platte’s strong defensive effort continued into the third quarter, holding Lexington to six points and taking a 50-19 lead. By the time the Minutemaids found their shot again in the fourth, the deficit was too large and North Platte closed out the game 55-32.
“We were able to get everybody in, and that’s always good to get some people some experience, get them a chance to get into the game and get them some minutes,” Hammond said. “Whether it’s a long stretch or it’s a short stretch, it’s still experience and those are good things.”
North Platte 58, Lexington 34
River Johnston led all players with 22 points, and Carter Kelley added 13 as the North Platte boys basketball team defeated Lexington 58-34 at home on Friday.
Isaac Scharff led the Minutemen with 11 points, and Luis Castellanos scored 8.
The Bulldogs never trailed, and the closest Lexington got to taking a lead was when it trailed 5-4 in the first quarter. Jumpers from Johnston and Kelley extended the Bulldogs’ lead back out to six, and North Platte went into the second quarter up 12-6.
Later in the second, Kolten Tilford, Caleb Tonkinson and Kelley made back-to-back-to-back 3s as part of a 12-4 run to close the first half up 24-10.
North Platte pulled away with a 19-point third quarter while holding Lexington to 12. Multiple runs throughout the quarter, including a 9-2 stretch midway through, helped the Bulldogs take a lead as large as 21.
That didn’t change in the fourth. Both teams traded baskets and hovered around that 20-point lead for most of the quarter.
Injured guard Ryan Kaminski made his season debut after an injury derailed the end of his football season, and the beginning of his senior campaign on the hardwood. He finished with four points.
North Platte girls (55)
Carly Purdy 18, Clancy Brown 13, Kylie Harvey 8, Macie Freeze 6, Sedina Hayes 5, Emily Hansen 3, Ellie Blakely 2
Lexington (32)
Sarah Treffer 16, Mia Rowe 5, Stormy Werger 5, Emily Jimenez 3, Hannah Scharff 2, Marissa Garcia 1
North Platte boys (58)
River Johnston 22, Carter Kelley 13, Kolten Tilford 6, Caleb Tonkinson 5, Ryan Kaminski 4, Carson Uehling 2, Caleb Kinkaid 2, Kade Mohr 2, Jack Polk 2.